Florence Pugh criticises ‘vulgar’ men over reaction to dress she wore at Valentino show

Florence Pugh has addressed the “vulgar” backlash she received over her decision to wear a transparent pink Valentino gown this weekend.

The actor, 26, picked a sheer tulle dress for Valentino’s haute couture show in Rome on Friday (8 July) and posted photos of the look on social media, sparking negative comments from some.

She then hit back at those who body-shamed her one day later.

“What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see,” Pugh wrote.