Florence Pugh criticises ‘vulgar’ men over reaction to dress she wore at Valentino show

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
Florence Pugh has addressed the “vulgar” backlash she received over her decision to wear a transparent pink Valentino gown this weekend.

The actor, 26, picked a sheer tulle dress for Valentino’s haute couture show in Rome on Friday (8 July) and posted photos of the look on social media, sparking negative comments from some.

She then hit back at those who body-shamed her one day later.

“What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see,” Pugh wrote.

Edward Watts
1d ago

she wanted the attention, she got it. don't wear see through clothes if you don't want someone to look, or say something.

Debra Flynn
1d ago

that dress was disgusting, you should be ashamed. My father taught me you can still be sexy just keep emailing guessing. you need help

The Independent

