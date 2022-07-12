The 37 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Home Deals to Shop Today

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, and in addition to deep discounts on tech gadgets, there are also amazing deals to be found on home goods.

Prime Day offers many of the biggest deals of the year, including beauty and fashion deals, and it’s the perfect way to get a jump on the holiday shopping season. Especially for home goods, there are lots of items like hand soaps and candles that would make for amazing birthday and housewarming gifts as well. The best part is that Amazon Prime members can expect the items from their order to arrive within two days of the sale, so you can even upgrade your bedroom or bathroom with summer linens before the season ends.

Below, we’ve broken down some of the best categories to look for during the sale, as well as some of the exact items that are majorly marked down.

The Best Home Deals During the Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale

Bedding and Pillows: Whether you're looking for a fresh summer duvet covers made of lightweight linen or a new mattress, you can find it on major markdown. The sale offers customer-favorite brands like Casper and Tuft & Needle mattresses, as well as pillows made of an array of materials.

Kitchen Appliances and Tableware: If you have been waiting for the right moment to grab a Vitamix blender, now is the time. In addition to this blender, the sale will include amazing deals on tableware, silverware and even decorative serving dishes. Don't worry, you'll also be able to choose from a huge array of fun appliances like air fryers and Keurig machines.

Bathroom Essentials: The best way to upgrade your bathroom without investing money in remodeling is to pick up some new fresh linens. This sale will feature deals on lush towels, as well as bathmats and even luxe hand soaps. Many of these items would also make for amazing holiday gifts.

Home Gadgets: Whether you're looking for a new smart home device or a TV, Prime Day is the ultimate time to pick it up. It's also a great time to invest in gadgets that you've always been curious about, but that you've never wanted to commit to. This year, there will be deep deals on the Blink Indoor security camera, the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV and even the Echo 8, which will help you manage all of your new devices.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a yearly event that is basically the equivalent of Black Friday, especially for the internet. This year, Amazon Prime Day will be on July 12 and 13, during which time Amazon will mark many of its most popular products down more than they will for the rest of the entire year. This shopping day is so major that it has even inspired other big retailers like Target and Walmart to offer up major sales of their own.

Amazon Echo Show 8

Control all of your smart home’s devices – and even check-in on your security cameras — from the Echo Show 8. You can also make video calls, watch movies and listen to music.

Echo Show 8 $129.99 $74.99 Buy Now

Blink Indoor – wireless, HD security camera

This indoor security camera has two-way communication and motion-sensing so that you feel extra safe. It also has a super long lasting battery life.

Blink Indoor – wireless, HD security camera $279.99 $167.99 Buy Now

iRobot Braava jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop

Upgrade your robot vacuum with this robot mop-vacuum combo. It’s compatible with Alexa and easily maps your house so that it covers every corner, every time.

iRobot Braava jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop 499.99 $299 Buy Now

Vitamix 5200 Blender

This blender holds up to 64-ounces so that you can blend a little extra to save for later. It has variable speed control and a powerful motor that will last for ages.

Vitamix 5200 Blender $499.99 $299.95 Buy Now

Tuft & Needle – Original Queen Mattress

The memory foam on this mattress offers wide open cells so that it allows lots of air flow. It is made entirely of memory foam that will contour to your body without allowing you to sink in.

Tuft & Needle - Original Queen Mattress $995 $796 Buy Now

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

This little single-serve Keurig makes coffee in four, six, eight, 10 and 12-ounce cup sizes. It will also brew extra-concentrated coffee if you prefer your cup of Joe iced.

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker $189.99 $99.99 Buy Now

Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress

Not only is this mattress delivered in a convenient box right to your door, it’s incredibly comfortable. It contains memory foam as well as encased coils so that you’re extra supported.

Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress $1,695 $1,356 Buy Now

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum

This robot vacuum has a 60-day capacity so that you don’t have to empty the tank for nearly two months. It works on carpet and hardwood flooring, and it maps out the house so that it gets clean every time.

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum $649.99 $379 Buy Now

Instant Pot Vortex Air Fryer Oven with Accessories

This air fryer holds 5.7-quarts of whatever goodness you’re cooking up. It’s the perfect healthy way to prepare vegetables, meats and frozen meals super quickly.

Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-quart Air Fryer Oven with Accessories $133.70 $89.99 Buy Now

BLUEAIR Air Purifier

This air purifier can remove mold, dirt, and dust particles from rooms up to 1,862-square-feet. It also has a sleek look so that it’s not an eyesore.

BLUEAIR Air Purifier $244.99 $167.99 Buy Now

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer

This 6-quart air fryer offers up six different cooking methods: air frying, roasting, broiling, baking, reheating and dehydrating. All of this can be accomplished at the touch of a button.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer $159.99 $99.99 Buy Now

Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

This powerful upright vacuum offers easy-to-use swivel steering. It comes with additional attachments, including an upholstery tool, dusting brush and a crevice tool.

Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $299.99 $169.99 Buy Now

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

These pillows are filled with gel fibers that won’t shift around and interrupt your sleep. They’re also machine-washable and stain-resistant.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows $49.99 $42.99 Buy Now

Nectar Queen Mattress

This mattress is made of five layers cooling gel memory foams that work to support and comfort you as you sleep. It comes with a year-long trial and has a lifetime warranty.

Nectar Queen Mattress $899 $799 Buy Now

Grey SoftStretch Sheets

These stretchy sheets are made of durable bamboo that’s incredibly breathable so that you stay cool. They are also soft and moisture-wicking.

Grey SoftStretch Sheets $189 $160.65 Buy Now

Sealy DuoChill Cooling Memory Foam Pillow

These pillows are coated in a surface-cooling technology so that you’re cool all night long. They are made of supported gel memory foam that’s cooling and supportive.

Sealy DuoChill Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $121.99 $76.28 Buy Now

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum

This cordless stick vacuum will transform the way you clean your home. It’s super powerful and it can run for up to 60-minutes on a full charge. It also includes attachments.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum $599 $549 Buy Now

ChiliSleep OOLER Cooling and Heating Mattress Pad

You can adjust the temperature between 55 and 115-degrees on this mattress topper. It can be easily controlled through an app that allows you to program a wake up time and temperature.

ChiliSleep OOLER Cooling and Heating Mattress Pad $799 $639.20 Buy Now

Brooklyn Loom Flax Linen Duvet Set

This set includes a queen-sized duvet as well as two standard pillow shams. The entire set is made of 100-percent linen so that it’s incredibly breathable for summer.

Brooklyn Loom Flax Linen Duvet Set $179.99 $152.86 Buy Now

Brooklyn Loom Marshmallow Sherpa Bed Blanket

Not only do these sherpa throws look stylish, they are both warm and soft. They are made of microfiber and come in six color options.

Brooklyn Loom Marshmallow Sherpa Bed Blanket $28 $24.99 Buy Now

Layla Memory Foam Topper

Upgrade your mattress without buying an entirely new one with this cooling memory foam topper. It’s also soft, supportive and anti-microbial.

Layla Memory Foam Topper $299 $279.20 Buy Now

Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towel

Stock up for the summer with these four beach towels that are available in yellow, orange, blue and green stripes. They are 30-by-60-inches and made of ring-spun cotton.

Utopia Towels Cabana Stripe Beach Towel $46.99 $39.99 Buy Now

NEST Fragrances 3-Wick Candle

It doesn’t get much better than Nest candles, except for when they’re on sale, that is. It has notes of white florals, as well as sparkling citrus.

NEST Fragrances 3-Wick Candle $70 $58.90 Buy Now

Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash

Sales are the perfect time to invest in things like luxe hand soaps, and this Aesop soap is about as luxe as it gets. It has a fine-grain texture that will leave your hands feeling exfoliated, and it smells like vetiver root and bergamot.

Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash $70.13 $40.00 Buy Now

SUTERA – Stone Bath Mat

This bath mat is made of super absorbent stone, so much so that you’ll be able to watch them absorb the water as it drips off of you. It comes with a non-slip mat underneath so that you don’t have to worry about it sliding around.

SUTERA - Stone Bath Mat $73.99 $69.99 Buy Now

N Natori Nirvana Brushed Terry Bathrobe

This robe is equal parts lightweight and absorbent. It’s made of terry cloth and features white cuffs on the otherwise fully gray robe.

N Natori Nirvana Brushed Terry Bathrobe $59 $53.74 Buy Now

Colorado Home Co Silk Pillowcase

Silk pillowcases are one of the easiest ways to make your bed feel like you’re at a resort. This one from Colorado Home Co. is available in lots of colors and made of 100-percent silk.

Colorado Home Co Silk Pillowcase $55.99 $35.99 Buy Now

Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Round Dutch Oven

This 5.5-quart Dutch oven is made of durable cast iron and coated in enamel. It is the perfect way to evenly distribute heat and it’s available in a range of beautiful colors.

Casaphoria Cotton Rope Basket

This rope basket features a natural color on the bulk of the basket, and a white rim around the top. At 21.7 by 21.7-inches it’s big enough to store all of your favorite throws in a stylish way.

Casaphoria Cotton Rope Basket $32.99 $22.10 Buy Now

iDesign Metal Over the Bath Caddy Basket

If you don’t have room in your shower for a caddy, this over-the-tub basket is a great option. It’s made of steel and the hook that keeps it on the tub is coated in a non-slip grip.

iDesign Metal Over the Bath Caddy Basket $27.99 $24.31 Buy Now

COSORI Pour Over Coffee Maker

This pour over glass coffee pot comes with a double-layer stainless steel coffee dripper. It holds up to 34-ounces of liquid so that you can come back for multiple cups of coffee.

COSORI Pour Over Coffee Maker $29.99 $25.49 Buy Now

These gorgeous crystal coup glasses will make every drink feel special. The set includes two crystal glasses in a pretty box, which means that these would also be a great gift option.

Luxe Coupe Cocktail Glasses $37.99 $32.99 Buy Now

Gibson Home Zuma 16 Piece Round Kitchen Dinnerware Set

Made of stoneware and coated in matte black paint, this dinnerware set is the perfect way to update your plates. It includes four dinner plates, four dessert plates, four bowls and four mugs.

Gibson Home Zuma 16 Piece Round Kitchen Dinnerware Set $54.99 $49.99 Buy Now

Nambe Venus Serving Bowl

This bowl is the perfect centerpiece whether you’re using it to serve salad or as a fruit bowl that’s constantly on display. It’s made of glass and features stunning waves that are reminiscent of the ocean.

Nambe Venus Serving Bowl $145 $129.99 Buy Now

HIWARE 48-Piece Silverware Set

Upgrade your silverware with this 48-piece set made of stainless steel. It features a sleek and polished design that would complement any kitchen aesthetic.

HIWARE 48-Piece Silverware Set $37.99 $32.99 Buy Now