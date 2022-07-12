ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Gigabyte RTX 3080 with 12GB Now Just $729, An All-Time Low

By Stewart Bendle
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 1 day ago

Remember the time, just a few months ago, when you couldn't find an RTX 3080 card for less than $1,000? Today, there are are plenty of graphics card deals with RTX 3080s going for well under $800. However, the best graphics card deal of any kind we've seen during Prime Day is this Gigabyte RTX 3080 (12GB) card that's a mere $729 at Newegg when you use code VGAEXCRWF22 at checkout.

On release this graphics card wasn't really issued with an official MSRP but had a going rate of around $1,200 at the time; mainly due to the great GPU shortage of 2021. With the next series of Nvidia cards - the 40-series - somewhere on the horizon these cards need to come down in price to become an attractive proposition. Sales events like Amazon Prime Day can be a great opportunity to snag a deal on a GPU if you're not willing to wait for the new lineup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMWqc_0gciMx3E00

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 12G GPU: was $1349, now $729 with code VGAEXCRWF22 at Newegg
This 12GB graphics RTX 3080 is available at one of its best prices ever. It can reach speeds up to 1755 MHz on its 8960 Cuda cores, has RGB LED support, and features a 3-fan cooling system to keep things running smoothly under high demand. With its improved memory bus, this card has much-improved VRAM performance over its 10GB sibling. View Deal

According to Gigabyte, the GeForce RTX 3080 Gaming OC 12G GPU can reach speeds up to 1,755 MHz. It leverages Nvidia Ampere microarchitecture and has 2nd Gen RT cores and 3rd Gen Tensor cores. As the name suggests, the graphics card has 12GB of GDDR6X memory across a 384-bit memory interface.

This card features Windforce 3X cooling—a system comprised of three fans, two 90mm and one 80mm, with alternate spinning fans that increase airflow for improved heat dissipation over its seven composite copper heat pipes. There is RGB LED support for those that like a bit of unicorn in their builds and the RGB works with the RGB Fusion 2.0 application.

On our GPU benchmarks hierarchy, the RTX 3080 (12GB) GPU out ranks even the RTX 3080 Ti and comes in just below the RTX 3090. So if you want to do high-end 2K or even solid 4K gaming with raytracing, this is the card for you.

More Prime Day Deals

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gigabyte#Laptop#Graphics Card#Msrp#Gpu#Rgb
Android Police

The best Prime Day tablet deal takes $180 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung makes the lion's share of the best Android tablets you can get your hands on in the US, with options available at nearly every conceivable size and price point. Between the extremes of the compact Galaxy A8 at $160 and the enormous Tab S8 Ultra at $1,100, there sits the Tab S7 FE — the "Fan Edition" version of Samsung's previous-gen flagship tablets. It's historically a little overpriced for what it offers, but for Prime Day, you can grab one with 256 gigs of storage and eight gigs of RAM for $500 — a generous $180 discount.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
RTX
NewsBreak
Amazon
IGN

Lenovo Black Friday in July: Save on Legion Gaming PCs and Laptops

Lenovo gaming PCs are among the most well liked of the pre-built gaming PC rigs, but they often cost more than comparable offerings from other OEM builders like Dell and HP. That's why it's important to jump on these Lenovo sales that happen a handful of times a year. One of these sales is Lenovo's Black Friday in July, which coincidentally takes place during Amazon Prime Day. Save hundreds of dollars off MSRP on Lenovo Legion gaming PCs and laptops equipped with RTX 30 series GPUs. There's also a 5% sitewide coupon code that sweetens the deal. The sale ends July 17.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G and M13 5G smartphones get official

Samsung has launched some new Android smartphones in India, the Galaxy M13 4G and the Galaxy M13 5G, the two devices have slightly different specifications. First up is the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, this handset comes with a 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate,. The...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy