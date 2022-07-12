ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

1 Mass State Police will help to install infant and child care seats today at Mass State Police headquarters. They will also inspect seats to see if installed correctly. Click here for more details. 2. CITY OF FRAMINGHAM meetings...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

VaxAbilities COVID Clinic in Framingham July 15

FRAMINGHAM – A VaxAbilities COVID vaccination event for people with disabilities or sensory support needs will be held on Friday, July 15 at the Framingham Centre Common from 4 to 8 p.m., announced the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Vaccines and boosters for ages 6 months thru adult will...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Is Offering Municipal Firefighting Exam This Fall

Have you ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter? You might be able to turn that dream into reality. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how many people work and has caused some to rethink their career goals or make career changes. Perhaps it's your time to shake it up a bit or move in a different direction. Maybe you've thought about becoming a firefighter but don't know how to proceed.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

R. Michael Wresinski, 73

FRAMINGHAM – R. Michael Wresinski, 73, of Mashpee and formerly of Framingham, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his wife and daughter on July 9, 2022 in his home in Mashpee. Michael was predeceased by his father Chester E Wresinski and his mother Helen T (Golembeski) Wresinski...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Health
Framingham, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Framingham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
FraminghamSOURCE

Sister Alberta Marie (Mary) Olsen

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Alberta Marie (Mary) Olsen, CSJ, in her 68th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, July 9, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Albert R. and Ada Mary (Holmes) Olsen. Sister Mary is survived by her Sisters in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Body of fallen Marine to arrive in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said that the body of a fallen Marine will arrive in the city Tuesday afternoon. The mayor said that Sgt. Samuel Demers died unexpectedly on June 20. His body will be flown into Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Philip C. Wright, 62

NATICK – Philip C. Wright, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Born and raised in Natick, he was the son of the late Richard “Dick” Wright and Virginia “Ginny” Wright. Phil was a devoted father to Kristen Wright, Lindsey Wright, and Tracy Wright and her husband Joshua, and stepfather to Casey Laing, all formerly of Natick, MA. Jovial middle brother to R. Spencer Wright of Somerville, MA, Steven Wright and his wife Susan of Kauai, HI, Jeffrey Wright of Charlestown, NH , and the late J. Douglas Wright. Dedicated and loving grandfather to Sophia and Lizzie. Beloved fiancé of the late Margaret “Peg” Laing. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
NATICK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainian#Noche De Fiesta
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham DPW Communication Manager Leaving

FRAMINGHAM – After 3 years with Framingham Department of Public Works, Allyssa Jewell is leaving. Jewell was hired as the senior communications project manager for Framingham DPW in July 2019. She was also the backup City spokesperson for the Spicer Administration, when the Public Information was off or not...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Schools Advertising For Registration Manager

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public School District is advertising for a Registration Manager. The position would “assist the Director of the Department of Student Registration in the implementation of policies and procedures relative to school assignment based on Controlled School Choice at the Elementary Grades. Supports the Director in ensuring equitable student assignment, and contributes to the strategic planning and growth of the office. Supervise the day-to-day operations, planning, organization, and control of an efficient office that provides the maximum benefits to the students. Register new and returning students.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
FraminghamSOURCE

Vendors for July 14 Framingham Farmers’ Market

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Farmers’ Market will be open on Thursday, July 14, from 3 to 7 p.m. Food trucks are expected to open at noon at the Framingham Centre Common. Also making an appearance on Thursday will be the Framingham Medical Reserve Corps. Covid Vaccine Bus. Walk-ins are welcome.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Soulshaker Rocks Common in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Soulshaker played rock ‘n roll on the Framingham Centre Common last night. Two of the three members of the group hail from Framingham. It was their first time playing a Friday night concert in Framingham. They performed from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. In the back of...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Mosquito Spraying in Sudbury Wednesday

SUDBURY – The East Middlesex Mosquito Control Project is planning to use a truck mounted aerosol sprayer to apply Zenivex E4 (EPA Reg No. 2724.807) at a rate of 1 oz per acre in Sudbury the week beginning Monday, July 11, 2022. Spraying will be done between sunset and...
SUDBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham’s First-Ever Dog Park is Open

FRAMINGHAM – Friday afternoon, Binx, a 13-year old labradoodle was enjoying the City of Framingham’s first-ever dog park with his owner Linda. Linda served on FramBark for years, and like Frambark founder Shannon Stevens, pushed for the City to create a dog park. It took 7 years but...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy