If you're a thrifter get ready to feast your eyes on one of the great thrift stores we have ever visited in these here parts of the world. Angel here and a few weeks ago I ventured to the east coast of Florida to spend some time with my precious family and relax. One of my favorite things to do on vacation is looking for thrift and consignment stores to visit. I consider myself a professional bargain shopper and I would have to say anyone who knows me would agree.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO