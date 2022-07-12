Berkshire County Theater Company to Pay $684 Per Week to Fill Role

A magnificent cultural gem in a beautiful, performing arts-abundant region, Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF) will launch its 2022 season on July 21st at PS21 in Chatham, New York, with Three Decembers by Jake Heggie, a chamber opera based on a Terrence McNally play. The Festival’s annual free concert, this year featuring music of Black composers, will follow on August 10 at the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and their Mainstage production of Mozart’s Don Giovanni will open on August 20 at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. I had the wonderful opportunity to learn more about the Berkshire Opera Festival from speaking with its enterprising founders: acclaimed conductor Maestro Brian Garman, BOF’s Artistic Director, and Jonathon Loy, BOF’s Director of Production and lauded stage director who is also a Guest Director on the Metropolitan Opera’s staging staff. A thrilling summer ahead is promised to all opera and music lovers as well as to the newbies who might wish to give opera a chance. And what better opportunity to do so than through the diversity of musical experiences offered by Berkshire Opera Festival in one of the most stunning regions of the country?

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO