New Madrid County, MO

Extreme Heat Blamed for Deaths of Southeast Missouri Couple

kzimksim.com
 1 day ago

Authorities in southeast Missouri believe extreme heat is to blame...

kzimksim.com

KFVS12

2 heat-related deaths reported in New Madrid Co., Mo.

Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots were fired. Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 7/11. Updated: 13 hours...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
kzimksim.com

Fewer people have died on Missouri roads, but most deaths happen when no seat belt is worn

The number of people getting killed on Missouri roadways this year is down considerably compared to this time a year ago. Through the first six months of 2022, 413 Missourians lost their lives on the road. That’s compared to 445 through the first half of 2021. Assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer Jon Nelson says the progress is encouraging, but not a reason to celebrate.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, July 13th, 2022

(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Authorities in St. Francois County have issued an Endangered Person Advisory after a nearly newborn baby went missing. Two-week-old Aryan Shinstock is a white male, 18 inches long and weighs six pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion. He’s believed to be with his mother -- 29-year-old Kala Boesch, a white female, five-foot-three, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Boesch failed to make a court appearance and could be driving a red 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt. Authorities believe she and the baby could be enroute to the Lake of the Ozarks or to Bowling Green, Kentucky.
KYTV

Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement at Lake of the Ozarks found a car at the bottom of the lake while searching for a missing person. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Brian Byrd, a local defense attorney. Byrd was last...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KFVS12

2 heat-related deaths reported in Gideon, Mo.

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - Gideon police were called to a home in town to conduct a well-being check on Saturday night, July 9. Police said when they got into the home a couple in their 50s was found dead. Foul play is not suspected. According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s...
GIDEON, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

If you can’t take the summer heat, get out of the kitchen and into one of Missouri’s cooling centers

If you can’t take the summer heat, get out of the kitchen and into one of Missouri’s cooling centers. Missouri has more than 500 cooling centers, including at many local libraries, senior centers, Salvation Army locations and local health departments. Mitzi St. John, with Columbia Public Library in mid Missouri, says her library is a designated cooling center with many activities for people to do while they stay cool.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

New Madrid County couple found dead in home

A popular tourist spot in the Heartland is rebuilding after a devastating fire occurred last year. Supply chain delays persist as dockworkers contract expires. Supply chain delays persist as dockworkers contract expires. 2 heat-related deaths reported in New Madrid Co., Mo. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. At least two people...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Is Missouri's Most Popular Drink

What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Three area residents injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri

Three area residents have been injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri. An Ozark County woman was injured in a Monday afternoon crash. Twenty-six-year-old Alicia Devore was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment of what the Missouri State Highway Patrol termed was moderate injuries. The report says Devore’s...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
kzimksim.com

MERS/Goodwill’s adult high schools changing Missouri lives and communities

Missouri’s four accredited tuition-free high schools for adults are changing lives and communities, says Dr. Eric Knost, the incoming superintendent of the MERS Goodwill Excel Centers. Hundreds of students 21 and older have graduated from these schools since the doors opened a few years ago. Knost says the centers can be found in Springfield, St. Louis, Poplar Bluff and Columbia.
MISSOURI STATE

