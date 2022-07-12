Extreme Heat Blamed for Deaths of Southeast Missouri Couple

Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots were fired. Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 7/11. Updated: 13 hours...
The number of people getting killed on Missouri roadways this year is down considerably compared to this time a year ago. Through the first six months of 2022, 413 Missourians lost their lives on the road. That’s compared to 445 through the first half of 2021. Assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer Jon Nelson says the progress is encouraging, but not a reason to celebrate.
(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Authorities in St. Francois County have issued an Endangered Person Advisory after a nearly newborn baby went missing. Two-week-old Aryan Shinstock is a white male, 18 inches long and weighs six pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion. He’s believed to be with his mother -- 29-year-old Kala Boesch, a white female, five-foot-three, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Boesch failed to make a court appearance and could be driving a red 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt. Authorities believe she and the baby could be enroute to the Lake of the Ozarks or to Bowling Green, Kentucky.
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement at Lake of the Ozarks found a car at the bottom of the lake while searching for a missing person. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Brian Byrd, a local defense attorney. Byrd was last...
GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - Gideon police were called to a home in town to conduct a well-being check on Saturday night, July 9. Police said when they got into the home a couple in their 50s was found dead. Foul play is not suspected. According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s...
West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
OSAGE BEACH, Mo.– While aiding in an investigation, authorities solved the case of a car theft that’d been underwater— for nearly two decades. A 1997 Plymouth Breeze, reported stolen in December 2003, was discovered on Wednesday at the bottom of the boat ramp of All About Boats in Osage Beach by a team of divers […]
The future Grain Belt Express power line that's scheduled to be built across Missouri will provide more power to the Show-Me State than originally planned. Marshall Griffin reports.
A popular cannabis dispensary chain is opening a new location in Missouri this week. Cookies, the most globally recognized cannabis company, announced today a new partnership with 3Fifteen Primo to open its first Cookies Dispensary in Missouri.
If you can’t take the summer heat, get out of the kitchen and into one of Missouri’s cooling centers. Missouri has more than 500 cooling centers, including at many local libraries, senior centers, Salvation Army locations and local health departments. Mitzi St. John, with Columbia Public Library in mid Missouri, says her library is a designated cooling center with many activities for people to do while they stay cool.
A popular tourist spot in the Heartland is rebuilding after a devastating fire occurred last year. Supply chain delays persist as dockworkers contract expires. 2 heat-related deaths reported in New Madrid Co., Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A 15-year-old girl was killed in a boating accident in Missouri on Sunday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Water Patrol. Officials said a 62-year-old driver of a pontoon boat hit a group of swimmers on Table Rock Lake and then hit a rock bluff.
What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Missouri.
Three area residents have been injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri. An Ozark County woman was injured in a Monday afternoon crash. Twenty-six-year-old Alicia Devore was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment of what the Missouri State Highway Patrol termed was moderate injuries. The report says Devore’s...
Missouri’s four accredited tuition-free high schools for adults are changing lives and communities, says Dr. Eric Knost, the incoming superintendent of the MERS Goodwill Excel Centers. Hundreds of students 21 and older have graduated from these schools since the doors opened a few years ago. Knost says the centers can be found in Springfield, St. Louis, Poplar Bluff and Columbia.
