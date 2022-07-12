ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

BTS Members Share Favorite Artworks, Restoration Complete on Major Nam June Paik, and More: Morning Links for July 12, 2022

By The Editors of ARTnews
ARTnews
ARTnews
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8MEk_0gciKi7z00
A poster of the Bangtan Boys, also known as BTS, in Seoul. AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

ALTERNATIVE EDUCATION. Artist Mark Leckey has set up a remarkable-sounding temporary art school of sorts in Redruth, England, that is in the pages of the Guardian. Called the Music & Video Lab (its focuses), the monthlong program has aimed to draw young people typically locked out of art school. “If you’re not from a middle-class background,” Leckey told the paper , “art school is still seen as something that’s beyond you. I came out of art school thinking I wasn’t equipped intellectually to be an artist.” It “has given me the freedom to be who I am without the fear of someone telling me that I wasn’t good enough, which was what I constantly heard at music school,” one student told the Guardian. Leckey and his team are planning to host more workshops.

ON THE MOVE. After 15 years at the Cleveland Museum of Art, Tom Welsh is stepping down as its director of performing arts, music, and film to become managing director of the storied Big Ears music festival in Knoxville, Tennessee, Cleveland.com reports. In 2019, Steve Dollar covered the action-packed annual event for ARTnews , and described a “supersize lineup of legendary composers, blue-chip contemporary music ensembles, rock heroes, jazz visionaries, electronic disrupters, drone mavens, folksters, punkers, and happy collaborative mashups of all of the above.” And in London, Brett Rogers is planning to leave the Photographers’ Gallery at the end of 2022, following 16 years at the helm, per ArtDaily.

The Digest

On Monday, President Biden unveiled the first image from the James Webb Space Telescope, which went into orbit late last year. It shows galaxies from a mere 600 million years after the Big Bang. More images from the device will be revealed this morning. [NASA and The New York Times]

In a collaboration with Google, the members of the K-pop sensation BTS shared some of their favorite artworks by embedding them in Google Street Views around the world. V, for one, installed works by Vincent van Gogh and Egon Schiele in London. [People]

After extensive rehab work over the past few years, Nam June Park’s 1,000-screen masterwork, The More, the Better (1986), is ready to go back on view at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Gwacheon, South Korea. [The Korea Herald]

What happens to temporary public artworks when the show is over? Journalist Zachary Small talked with Pamela Council, Sam Moyer, and other artists about the harrowing efforts that sometimes have to be made to preserve pieces. [The New York Times]

Painter Ross Bleckner will show new flower paintings with Petzel at the ADAA Art Show this fall in New York. “They are really about the movement of light and dark gliding along a surface and end up as abstract,” Bleckner said. [Cultured]

Researchers in England are excavating a 5,000-year-old tomb known as Arthur’s Stone (after that legendary king) in Herefordshire. The project is a partnership between the University of Manchester and English Heritage, which works to preserve the nation’s historic structures. [CNN]

The Kicker

ART TALK. Architect James Wines, of the legendary firm SITE, chatted with Curbed and shared what he termed an “amusing dialogue” that he once had with Robert Rauschenberg , when the artist hired SITE to renovate his Manhattan studio. “I had this idea for him to create an outdoor artwork on the very visible fire escape going down the back of his building,” Wines recalled. “His response was ‘Why would I want to do that?,’ which embarrassingly reminded me to never assume what an artist might want to do.” If only all architects were so self-reflective! [Curbed]

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Artist Sued for Alleged Bored Ape Yacht Club Copies, Saudi Arabia Plans Major Art Installations, and More: Morning Links for June 28, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines APE SHALL NEVER KILL APE. The firm behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, Yuga Labs, has slapped artist Ryder Ripps with a lawsuit, alleging that he has been infringing its trademarks by selling copycat versions of those much-loved, much-reviled apes, Reuters reports. Ripps claims that those high-priced apes can be linked to “subversive internet nazi troll culture” and that the versions he has been selling are satirical appropriations. Yuga has called the accusations “slanderous.” The complaint alleges that Ripps has been confusing customers and that he has made some $5 million from...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Embattled Orlando Museum Director Is Out, Artist Margaret Keane Dies at 94, and More: Morning Links for June 29, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines GAME ON! After months of anticipation, Frieze has released the exhibitor list for its inaugural Seoul contemporary art fair, which runs September 2 through 5. The lineup features a total of some 110 galleries, and is rich with upper-echelon dealers like Gagosian, Matthew Marks, David Zwirner, and Hauser & Wirth. A Frieze Masters section will feature 18 booths with works from throughout the ages, and a special grouping of 10 solo presentations by Asian galleries is being curated by Christopher Y. Lew and Hyejung Jang. The fair, which will take place September 2 through 5...
ORLANDO, FL
ARTnews

Climate Protesters Arrested at Glasgow Museum, Thai Artist Thanom Chapakdee Dies at 64, and More: Morning Links for June 30, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines POLICE BLOTTER. Two Belgians who were arrested by Dutch police following the jewelry robbery at TEFAF in Maastricht earlier this week have been released without charges, the Associated Press reports. An investigation has cleared them; no one else has been arrested in connection with the brazen crime. And in Glasgow, Scotland, on Wednesday, the Evening Standard reports, five people involved in a climate protest were arrested for allegedly gluing themselves to a painting (a 19th-century Horatio McCulloch landscape, for the record) at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, and spray painting the institution’s walls and floors. ‘GROW...
PROTESTS
ARTnews

Yokohama Triennale Names 2023 Organizers, Postmasters Gallery Goes Nomadic, and More: Morning Links for July 1, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. AUCTION ACTION. Following evening sales of modern and contemporary art in London over the past few days at Sotheby’s and Christie’s, rival Phillips staged its own event , hauling in some £17.5 million (about $21 million) across 33 lots (not counting two pulled before the proceedings), Angelica Villa reports in ARTnews. Of those, 31 found buyers; six had irrevocable bids. A single new record was set, for British painter Antonia Showering, whose 2020 work, We Stray, finished at £239,400 ($290,000), fees included. That was a zesty six times its £40,000 estimate, for the record. Top-lot honors went to Cy Twombly, who had an untitled work on paper from 1962 sell for the equivalent of about $3.3 million. For a full report, head to ARTnews.
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
ARTnews

A Rare 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Is Unearthed in the Netherlands: ‘A Beautiful Site’

Click here to read the full article. Archaelogists in the Netherlands unearthed a Roman temple in the country’s Gelderland state, government officials announced in a statement earlier in June. The temple structure was relatively intact, according to the Dutch cultural heritage agency, and objects associated with it have already gone on view at the archaeology-focused Valkhof Museum in Nijmegen. The temple was found along the Roman Limes, the border line of the Roman Empire in the 2nd century CE, which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site last year. At least two other temples were originally sited nearby, archaeologists said in the...
WORLD
ARTnews

Sam Gilliam, Groundbreaking Artist Who Brought Abstraction Into the Third Dimension, Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Sam Gilliam, an influential painter whose canvases proposed new possibilities for abstraction, inspiring legions of artists, died on June 25 at 88. David Kordansky and Pace, Gilliam’s galleries, said the cause was kidney failure. Gilliam’s abstractions are unusual in that they are often sculptural, in essence suggesting that painting need not be two-dimensional. Working by methods in which his paint was allowed to roll down his canvas on its own accord, he embraced chance and relinquished control. “One of the things that must be a part of art, now that artists are multimedia and art...
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Examiner

The Woman King conveniently ignores empire’s slave-owning roots

The Woman King is an upcoming historical epic piece centered on Gen. Nanisca of the Dahomey Amazons of the Kingdom of Dahomey. It tells the tale of the valiant efforts of Nanisca to fight off Europeans who were intent on taking over Africa. But, while the movie is advertised in its trailer as "based on powerful true events," it seems to take great liberties with historical truths and facts — as is typically the woke Left's way. By all available accounts, based on synopses and trailers available to the public, the movie is cinematic fake news and a disinformation machine.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Rauschenberg
Person
Nam June Paik
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
Person
Ross Bleckner
ARTnews

Hagia Sophia’s Marble Floors Suffer ‘Tremendous Damage’ from Cleaning Mishap

Click here to read the full article. The Hagia Sophia, a Byzantine-era religious building in Istanbul, Turkey, was reportedly damaged last week when heavy cleaning equipment cracked the marble floors. It is just the latest incident in recent years that has seen the site damaged. The Hagia Sophia, constructed by the Eastern Roman Emperor Justinian I between 532 and 537, served as the largest Christian cathedral in the world until Constantinople was taken over by the Ottoman Empire in 1453. It was then turned into a mosque and subsequently into a museum by Turkish leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1935. Considered...
RELIGION
ARTnews

400 Religious Monuments in Spain Are in Serious Danger Due to Neglect, Organization Says

Click here to read the full article. Four hundred religious monuments in Spain are in serious danger due to neglect, Hispania Nostra, a nonprofit that works to promote and conserve “cultural and national heritage” in Spain, said in a statement Thursday. Hispania Nostra publishes a record of different monuments, buildings, and sites of archaeological importance around the country and the condition they’re in. The Red List, which is published on a rolling basis, notes which sites are in a state of serious disrepair; their most recent update notes that many religious monuments are fading away due to neglect and looting. “Monasteries, hermitages,...
WORLD
ARTnews

One-of-a-Kind Dylan Record Nets $1.77 M., Indigenous Artists Battle Fakes in Canada, and More: Morning Links for July 8, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. FERTILE GROUND. After pushing its 2021 edition to this year because of the pandemic, the closely watched Istanbul Biennial has released its list of artists and catalogue contributors, ArtAsiaPacific reports. They number 82, and include Cooking Sections, Crip magazine, and Lida Abdul. Helmed by David Teh, Amar Kanwar, and Ute Meta Bauer , the exhibition will run from September 11 through November 14. The show has eschewed a thematic focus and instead takes “composting” as its guiding process. Intriguingly, the webpage with the contributor lineup notes that it is “a live document that is continually being updated as the 17th Istanbul Biennial compost continues to turn and grow.” Never a dull moment in the biennial world these days.
MUSIC
Secret SF

See Over 150 Of Diego Rivera’s Greatest Works At SFMOMA’s Upcoming Exhibition

Diego Rivera’s America will soon open its doors at SFMOMA! The massive exhibition is the most in-depth examination of Rivera’s work in over 2 decades, with over 150 frescoes, paintings and drawings on display. The works come primarily from the pinnacle of Rivera’s career from the 1920s to the mid-1940s, and some of them haven’t been seen publicly since being in the artist’s own studio. See it from July 16 until January 2, 2023.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Works#Art Gallery#Guardian#The Music Video Lab#Cleveland Com
ARTnews

Chinese Museum’s Influential Berlin Outpost Will Shutter Due to ‘Sociopolitical Turbulences’

Click here to read the full article. The Times Art Center Berlin, one of the few major offshoots of a Chinese museum in the West, will shutter after four years of operation in the German capital. The museum seemed to suggest that it may at some point reopen, although it did not provide a timeline. A satellite space of the Guangdong Times Museum in Guangzhou, the Times Art Center Berlin opened in 2018 and has since distinguished itself with its cutting-edge programming. It has hosted solo shows for rising stars like Wong Ping and Zhou Tao, as well as group exhibitions...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Ernie Barnes Painting Heads to Bonhams, Climate Activists Hit Another U.K. Museum, and More: Morning Links for July 6, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. READY YOUR PADDLES! Back in May, Ernie Barnes’s exhilarating The Sugar Shack (1976) painting soared past its $150,000 low estimate at Christie’s to finish at $15.3 million with fees. His estate subsequently signed on to work with Andrew Kreps and Ortuzar Projects in New York. Now another one of his works is coming up for sale. Bonhams will feature his Solid Rock Congregation (1993)—an action-packed scene at a Black church service—in a single-lot sale on September 9 at its New York branch, Barron’s reports. It is estimated to sell for $500,000 to $700,000. The work was commissioned by gospel singer Margaret Bell, who can be seen wielding a mic in it.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Why a 95-Year-Old Computer Artist Has Turned to Making NFTs

Click here to read the full article. The 95-year-old Austrian artist Herbert W. Franke, who uses algorithms and computer programs to visualize math as art, has recently become a sensation within the art world—and the crypto space. Last month, the physicist and science fiction writer was behind one of the most talked about digital artworks at a booth by the blockchain company Tezos at Art Basel. Titled MONDRIAN (1979), the work paid tribute to artist Piet Mondrian’s iconic geometric visuals using a program written on one of the first home computers. By scanning the QR code, users could see the work...
MUSIC
ARTnews

Environmental Activists Glue Themselves to Landscape Paintings, Including One by van Gogh

Click here to read the full article. Activists from the environmental group Just Stop Oil, a coalition of activist organizations in the United Kingdom whose members regularly perform acts of civil disobedience, glued themselves to two paintings: one in the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow yesterday, the other at the Courtauld Institute in London today. At the Courtauld, two activists with the group affixed themselves to Vincent van Gogh’s Peach Trees in Blossom (1889), which is considered a highlight of the museum’s Impressionist and Post-Impressionist holdings. In a statement released by Just Stop Oil, one of the protesters, Louis McKechnie,...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Google
ARTnews

Painter Harvey Dinnerstein Dies at 94, Museum Leader Tan Boon Hui Dies at 53, and More: Morning Links for July 11, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. ARTIST HARVEY DINNERSTEIN, whose closely observed paintings portrayed members of the civil rights movement and provided glimpses of everyday life in his native New York, has died at 94, the New York Times reports. As an artist in his 20s, Dinnerstein went with his friend Burt Silverman to memorialize the Montgomery bus boycott in 1956, “capturing church rallies and services and the lives of people surviving without city buses,” Richard Sandomir writes in the Times. He also documented the Poor People’s Campaign in Washington, D.C., in 1968, for Esquire. Dinnerstein taught at the Art Students League for four decades, until the pandemic in 2020. He “was still working up until the day before he died,” Harrison Smith reports in the Washington Post; the artist’s niece told the Post that he was sketching “on the backs of envelopes, anything he could get his hands.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Philadelphia’s Plan for Harriet Tubman Monument Decried for Excluding Black Artists

Click here to read the full article. The city of Philadelphia’s plan for a new monument dedicated to Harriet Tubman has come under fire from local artists and historians who have criticized the city’s decision to commission Wesley Wofford, a white artist, to design the permanent sculpture without seeking proposals from additional artists. Wofford, whose sculpture studio is based in North Carolina, had designed the statue Harriet Tubman: The Journey to Freedom, that was displayed outside of the Philadelphia’s City Hall from January to March. Set up as a traveling exhibition, the statue has since been moved to White Plains, New...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ARTnews

Academy Museum Names New Director, David Hockney Talks Freedom, and More: Morning Links for July 7, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. ARTISTS UPDATES. Artist and director Martine Syms’s feature film, The African Desperate, will be released in New York in September, and has been acquired for global streaming by Mubi, Deadline reports. Artist Diamond Stingily stars. Meanwhile, the video art duo the Otolith Group talked to the Guardian about their upcoming show at the Irish Museum of Modern Art in Dublin. Video is “an entity that invites you into the reprogramming of your neural networks,” cofounder Kodwo Eshun proposed. And David Hockney also chatted with the Guardian, and declared that his era “was the freest time, probably ever. I now realize it’s over, so I’ve locked myself away in a nice house in Normandy where I can smoke and do what I want.” It seems to be working for him! Hockney currently has three shows on this summer in the U.K.
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Perfectly Preserved Ancient Wooden Sculpture Found in Peru

Click here to read the full article. A wooden sculpture was unearthed at Chan Chan, the capital of the Chimú Kingdom, late last month, the Peruvian cultural ministry announced in a statement. The sculpture is one of the oldest found at the site and appears to be “in a perfect state of preservation.” Chan Chan, meaning Sun Sun, was a large adobe city spanning roughly seven and a half miles, making it one of the largest pre-Columbian sites in South America. The city included nine rectangular complexes, each with their own temples, reservoirs, cemeteries, plazas, storefronts, and elite residences. Having emerged in...
WORLD
ARTnews

ARTnews

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy