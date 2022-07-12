Jobs Available In Missouri

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
Cookies, the most globally recognized cannabis company, announced today a new partnership with 3Fifteen Primo to open its first Cookies Dispensary in Missouri. Located at 11088 New Halls Ferry Road in St. Louis, the new dispensary will open its doors to the public with a Grand Opening event on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10 am CST.
Missouri will get five times the clean energy previously promised by the developers of the Grain Belt Express transmission line, executives announced Monday. Grain Belt Express is a 800-mile high-voltage transmission line meant to carry renewable energy from wind-swept western Kansas across Missouri and Illinois to the Indiana border. Its...
Missouri has so much to offer people from big cities like St. Louis, and Kansas City, to caves, fishing, and so much more, but according to one website there is one main reason you need to visit the state of Missouri. The website called thetravel.com came out with a list...
The developer of the Grain Belt Express is significantly increasing the amount of power the wind transmission line will deliver to Missouri. The line will now have 5,000-megawatt capacity, up from an earlier proposal of 4,000 megawatts. Under the new plan, half of that power will be diverted to Missouri, a significant increase compared to the roughly 10% proposed initially. The transmission line has been opposed for years by some Missouri landowners, but it made a breakthrough in this year's legislative session. In news out of Kansas City, 139 residents have taken advantage of the first month of new legal services that provide aid for residents facing eviction. Tenants are now able to secure legal representation through a right-to-counsel ordinance the city passed to combat disparities between landlords and renters in eviction court. One national advocacy group estimates that 90% of landlords have an attorney during eviction proceedings, compared to just 1% of tenants. Plus, gas prices across Missouri have cooled off over the last few weeks. The average price of a gallon Monday was down nearly 30 cents from a month ago. Experts predict a fifth consecutive week of falling gas prices next week, but they warn that looming hurricane season could lead to price increases soon.
(Jefferson City) Missouri reports more than eleven-thousand-700 new coronavirus cases and nearly 850 covid patients in Missouri hospitals over a seven-day period. The state Department of Health and Senior Services says residents 65 and older lead the state with the most cases, followed by those 25 to 44 years old.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Ameren Missouri has added $1 million to its Clean Slate fund, a program that helps eligible moderate-income customers clear their past-due balances and start fresh. “We are excited to donate this additional $1 million to offer more customers a path to get back on track. We hope...
(Farmington) Southeast Missouri could soon have it’s own charging station for electric vehicles. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is taking applications for available state funding for electric vehicle charging stations. Six million dollars of the settlement money from an E-P-A complaint against Volkswagen will be used. The 10...
What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Missouri.
(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Authorities in St. Francois County have issued an Endangered Person Advisory after a nearly newborn baby went missing. Two-week-old Aryan Shinstock is a white male, 18 inches long and weighs six pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion. He’s believed to be with his mother -- 29-year-old Kala Boesch, a white female, five-foot-three, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Boesch failed to make a court appearance and could be driving a red 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt. Authorities believe she and the baby could be enroute to the Lake of the Ozarks or to Bowling Green, Kentucky.
At the Bissell Point water treatment plant in north St. Louis, the focal point of the pump building is a small white refrigerator — about the size of a dorm fridge. Every 10 minutes or so, a mechanical, whirring scoop dips down into the influent sewage, pulls out about a tablespoon of water and drops it into a clear container about the size and shape of a milk jug.
GLADSTONE, Mo. — As a Democrat running for the Senate in Missouri, a state that his party has largely written off, Lucas Kunce is used to skeptics. So when a woman raised her hand at a recent campaign event and said, “I love what you’re saying,” then struggled to articulate her question, Kunce sensed there was a catch.
Cole County State Rep. Rudy Veit stands by his support of the move that raised Missouri’s gas tax. Veit tangled with Austin Petersen on the KWOS Morning Show over his stance on the issue …. Missouri’s total gas tax will be nearly 30 – cents a gallon when the...
The CDC reported that some local counties are seeing a slight increase in COVID-19 cases, while other counties are seeing a decrease in positive cases. St. Francois County from June 30 to July 6, with the information calculated on July 7, recorded a total case amount of 131 cases, with a percent change over those seven days as -3.68 percent. The positivity data over the course of seven days is through July 5, and shows a percent positivity of 15.32, and the percent change through July 5 shows a positive change of 2.82. The amount of tests performed over the span of seven days, with data through July 1, show a total number of tests performed in St. Francois County to be at 955, with a percent change of 10.28.
Some Missouri parents can now apply for scholarships for their children to attend private schools or other alternatives to their local public schools. And hundreds already have. It’s part of a new school choice program the Missouri legislature passed last year. The state just began accepting applications and donations to...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Someone scratching a “Bonus Word Crossword” scratchers ticket from the Missouri Lottery won $50,000. They claimed the prize at the regional office in St. Louis on July 5. The $3 ticket was sold at the “On the Run” convenience store on Olive Road...
(Farmington) Gas prices have fallen 25 cents over the past month in Missouri. Triple-A auto club reports the state’s average gas price is $4.38 per gallon, well below the national average of $4.65 per gallon. The highest gas prices continue to be in the central, northern, northeast, and eastern...
