It’s a Cinderella story without the glass slipper! Sophia P. Kingston Elementary was selected as one of 12 schools in the state of Alabama to be recognized as a Science of Reading Spotlight School (SOR). Sophia P. Kingston, who two years ago was labeled as “full support” school by the Alabama Department of Education, is now being recognized for their strong commitment to K-3 literacy and reading achievement.

MOBILE, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO