Lawn mower riders competed for the best speed and go-carts drivers of all ages raced around the track for the best time during the Gladwin County Fair's go-cart and lawnmower mud bog Tuesday. Some chanced their vehicles in the mud bog. The fair continues through Saturday with many featured grandstand events. (Tereasa Nims/Daily News)

GLADWIN COUNTY, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO