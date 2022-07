FORT SMITH, Ark. — 40/29's Majestic Storm is tracking very mild temperatures early this morning. We are starting off our Monday morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Enjoy the cool air this morning because by the afternoon I'm forecasting that our temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 90s for NWA and upper 90s and low 100s for the River Valley. Because of the triple digits, we have made today and tomorrow both Impact days for the River Valley.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO