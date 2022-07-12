ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pippa Middleton, James Matthews Welcomed Another Daughter Weeks Ago: Report

Entertainment Times
Entertainment Times
 1 day ago

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are now reportedly parents to three children.

Pippa MiddletonReuters

Reports have claimed that the two personalities welcomed another baby girl weeks ago. But, the family has yet to make a comment about the child’s name, according to Express UK.

It is believed that Matthews and Middleton had their third child weeks after the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister joined the British Royals at the Party at the Palace event during the Platinum Jubilee earlier in June.

