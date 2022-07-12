ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cool Ridge, WV

Bobcats: Don’t be fooled by a pussycat appearance

By John Blankenship
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sCGdd_0gciIuXt00

Do not be fooled by its pussycat appearance.

The bobcat is quite fierce and is equipped to kill animals as large as deer.

Jeremy Woods, 42, of Cool Ridge has taken his share of the tawny creatures during the past few years. He harvested a burly 24-pounder with his 20-gauge shotgun while grouse hunting a few years ago in the area.

“I was really hunting grouse and coyotes,” Woods recalls of the hunt. “But I had my eyes peeled for bobcats too.”

Woods had seen a bobcat on the previous day while driving along the Blue Jay Road near Cool Ridge.

“It was not the same cat,” he says. “It was much smaller. But I had seen some of their tracks in the snow while hunting earlier in the season. I packed some extra shells just in case I ran into any predators while I was grouse hunting.”

Woods spends much of his time in the woods during the winter season. He likes to hunt grouse along old surface mine roads and rugged mountain terrain.

“Sometimes I go out early in the morning and again in the afternoon,” he says of his devotion to the sport. “I am in it for the long haul.”

It was during such a grouse hunt last year that Woods ran across some huge cat tracks near some brushy thickets and rocky terrain near Cool Ridge.

“I was looking for antlers on the ground at the time,”he says, “and that is how I came to see the paw prints. The tracks led right straight up to a rocky cliff. I felt that something was staring at me. I wheeled around just in time to see the bobcat crouching between the rocks about 30 yards away.

“When he saw me, he made off straight up the ridge. In a few bounds he would have been out of sight, but I raised my shotgun and fired at him broadside. He kept on climbing until I got off a second shot. I hit him as he jumped into the air, coming down towards me. When he hit the ground, I had to shoot him again.”

Ironically, Woods was using No. 6 birdshot in his 20-gauge when he met the feline predator. “If I had only been using No. 4 shells, I probably could have brought him down with one shot.”

Woods is having his trophy mounted for his game room. Despite the bobcat’s elusiveness, he says, many people are intrigued by the predator.

“Bobcats are uniquely beautiful animals,” the hunter explains. “Few persons ever see a bobcat in the wild. Spotting one is a tremendous thrill.”

The bobcat—also known as the lynx or wildcat—is the state’s only feline predator, according to the DNR.

The animals are efficient, wary creatures equipped with sharp senses of sight, smell and especially hearing. They have four large canine fangs to pierce deep and hold prey; behind the canines are sharp cutting teeth. Five retractable, hooked claws on each front foot and four on the rear add to the armament.

Even though it is a fierce fighter, a bobcat isn’t a large animal. A mature cat averages 36 inches in length, including a stubby, six-inch tail. This bobbed tail gives the bobcat its name. West Virginia bobcats weigh about 15-20 pounds, with large individuals as heavy as 35 pounds.

While bobcats are mainly nocturnal, sometimes they venture out in the daytime. They have large eyes, well-adapted to seeing in the dark.

Small animals—field mice, squirrels, chipmunks, birds, and rabbits—form the nucleus of the bobcat’s diet.

Occasionally bobcats take sick, weak or crippled deer, but predation by cats has little or no effect on the size of the state’s deer herd, DNR biologists say.

Young bobcats might appear as lovable and harmless as domestic kittens, but because they are wild animals with the ability to inflict injury to humans, it is illegal to keep bobcats as pets.

The bobcat hunting and trapping season opens in November and closes January 31.

Woods, a veteran hunter who has developed calls that imitate several woodland creatures, says he is cautious when he is hunting the elusive predators in the wild.

“When you are hunting bobcats, sometimes they are hunting you,” he says with a laugh. “It is not like hunting deer or turkey. When you are calling them, you must be on top of your game. One mistake and it is over. You must keep your guard up. It puts all your skills to the test.”

Woods also has taken several deer, turkeys, coyotes, foxes, grouse, and squirrels. He recently harvested a nice bull elk with his bow while hunting in Colorado.

“Next, I’m after wild boar,” Woods says, his dark eyes getting narrow under bushy brows. “After that, I might even go after a bear or caribou in Alaska. I would like to take some big game with my bow. I think it would be the greatest thrill of all.”

Top o’ the morning!

Editor’s note: Despite its pussycat appearance when seen in repose, the bobcat is quite fierce and is equipped to kill animals as large as deer. When living near farms, the feline predators may take lambs, poultry, and even young pigs. The bobcat roams freely at night in all southern counties of the Mountain State and is frequently sighted during the day.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Man seeks to inspire others with ‘feeders’

All over America there are thousands of senior citizens who reside in nursing homes. “These residents largely are alone in the world, with few relatives showing any interest in their lives,” explained Roger Armentrout, a Beckley resident and woodworker. “Many of these residents while away their days, sitting around...
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Cat rescued from car engine in West Virginia parking garage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Courthouse staff along with others rescued a cat in the courthouse parking garage in downtown Charleston on Tuesday around 11 a.m. According to a volunteer with PigPig of St. Albans, a local online personality devoted to animal rescue, the cat was hiding in a car engine on the fourth […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Waterfall Trail: Hidden Beauty in the W.Va Valleys

The state of West Virginia has long been lauded for its beautiful mountains. Viewing a sunset on top of Spruce Knob or Beauty Mountain is a sight never to be forgotten. Flowing in the valleys of the sharp rising peaks of the Mountain State are numerous renowned rivers and streams that have been key components for mills, coal production and electric power over the years.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Alaska State
City
Wildcat, WV
City
Cool Ridge, WV
Lootpress

Bateau Beach to close for the season

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that construction is set to begin on Bateau Beach at Hinton Landing on Tuesday, rendering the location inaccessible for the remainder of the season. The City of Hinton announced on Monday that upcoming construction plans will render the Bateau Beach inaccessible...
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

Starlite Drive-In announces movie lineup for the weekend

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Starlite Drive-In announced Monday the movie lineup for the upcoming weekend. The Oak Hill establishment has generated a significant local buzz since its opening weekend – more on that here – and has been steadily working to grow business since. Monday,...
OAK HILL, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Deer Antlers#Bobcats
Lootpress

Golf: Mountain State Golf Classic starts Saturday

The Open Championship in St. Andrews, Scotland will garner much of the national golf attention this weekend. Locally however, all eyes will be on an extremely popular golf tournament being played at Grandview Country Club and Glade Springs. Now in its 43rd year, the Mountain State Golf Classic, which was...
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Lootpress

The Switch turn up the heat at Fridays in the Park

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The sun beamed down on downtown Beckley Friday as The Switch came through to deliver an exuberant dose of rock & roll at Word Park. The Battle of the Bands winners cut through the humidity with a barnburner of a set, which included original numbers as well as established favorites from the likes of AC/DC, ZZ Top, and even the purple one himself, Prince.
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Reba McEntire coming to West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Reba McEntire has announced dates and locations for her fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, and she will be making a stop in West Virginia. According to a release from the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Reba will perform at the Coliseum on October 20, and tickets will go on sale […]
ENTERTAINMENT
WSAZ

New 988 life-line rolls out nationwide this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- When you find yourself needing immediate help, the numbers that may come to your mind are 9-1-1. But a new three-digit number will be introduced nationwide Saturday to help you if you ever find yourself in a mental health crisis. It comes as calls to the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens announce Open Enrollment for Swimming Lessons

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation, Lake Stephens will be offering a 6-session program designed to teach the basics of swimming in water. The program will feature 5 sessions that are 30 min each session. There are 2 time slots for different age groups; 10:00am – 10:30am will be for 2-5 years of age and 10:45am – 11:15am will be for ages 6+. There is limited availability so early sign up is encouraged. Floats and kick boards will be provided for use during the course. Participants will be reminded to bring their own swimwear, sunblock, towel, and any other supplies they may want or need. Children must be accompanied by a parent or a legal guardian.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raylee Browning family holds vigil on her birthday

Fayetteville, WV — (WVNS)– Raylee Browning would have turned 12 years old on Monday, July 11, 2022. Instead, her family gathered in Fayetteville for a candlelight vigil on Saturday, July 9, 2022, to remember the little girl, who died in 2018. For the first time since 2018, Raylee Browning’s mother, Janice Wriston, of Beckley, decorated […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

CAMC reinstating face mask requirement

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — CAMC has reinstated a universal face mask policy for all facilities. According to a Facebook post from CAMC Health System on Tuesday, this is effective immediately. They say masks must be worn in all facilities, including hospital lobbies, waiting rooms, cafeterias, elevators, stairwells, common halls...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Hinton sinkhole isn’t really a sinkhole

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A 38-foot sinkhole that’s stopped traffic in Hinton is not actually a sinkhole. City Manager Chris Meadows told 59 News on Wednesday that the 38-foot hole is caused by a collapsed water pipe under the ground, known as a culvert. The culvert is around a century old, meaning it is past due […]
HINTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy