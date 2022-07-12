Overnight water main break affects downtown Pulaski businesses

A lot of people taking the new afternoon Amtrak train out of Roanoke Tuesday ended up spending the whole whole night on it. The rail service reports storms sent trees across the tracks north of Charlottesville, resulting in a delay of more than seven hours. This was just the second day of service for the train; it was due to arrive in Washington around 10:00 last night, but Amtrak reports it pulled into Union Station around 6:15 this morning.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO