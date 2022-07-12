ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, VA

Overnight water main break affects downtown Pulaski businesses

By Caitlyn Frolo
WSET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePULASKI, Va. (WSET) — A water main break in the Town of Pulaski is impacting folks...

wset.com

WSET

Pulaski under boil water notice

PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The town of Pulaski alerted its citizens on Tuesday to boil their tap water following a water line break that occurred overnight. "Failure to follow this advisory could result in stomach or intestinal illness," the Town of Pulaski Waterworks said in a notice to its customers. "Do not drink tap water without boiling it first."
PULASKI, VA
Franklin News Post

Downtown plan for Boones Mill discussed

The idea of introducing a farmers market and new parking lot/park space attracted interest from community members who participated in Boones Mill downtown planning meetings at the end of June. “The consultants were putting together a design for a farmers market. ... They would kind of do it like market...
BOONES MILL, VA
wfxrtv.com

Train that left Roanoke delayed 8+ hours due to weather, downed trees

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — An Amtrak train departed from Roanoke Tuesday afternoon and was expected to arrive in Washington, D.C. just under five hours later. Instead, that train made multiple stops during the night because of the weather, delaying it by more than eight hours. The Amtrak train tracking...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg makes changes to mass gatherings ordinance

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg says it still wants Virginia Tech students to have fun on football gamedays, but it wants to make sure the students do so safely. Changes to a town ordinance will help control the size of crowds at tailgates, specifically on Center St.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Storms force Roanoke-based train to spend much of night at a standstill

A lot of people taking the new afternoon Amtrak train out of Roanoke Tuesday ended up spending the whole whole night on it. The rail service reports storms sent trees across the tracks north of Charlottesville, resulting in a delay of more than seven hours. This was just the second day of service for the train; it was due to arrive in Washington around 10:00 last night, but Amtrak reports it pulled into Union Station around 6:15 this morning.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Friction in Floyd County over new location of Floyd Fest

CHECK, Va. – Floyd Fest is just weeks away but it is moving to a new home next year, and residents are already voicing their frustrations about the 2023 changes. Floyd Fest organizers said they are trying to work with the people who will be their new neighbors. Next...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Galax, Carroll Co. residents receive warning about rabid raccoon

(WFXR) — A rabid raccoon turned up in the New River Valley last week, causing health officials to issue a warning to members of both the Galax and Carroll County communities. The Mount Rogers Health District says a staggering raccoon spotted in a woodland trail off Dickey Drive in...
GALAX, VA
WDBJ7.com

Kroger announces new membership opportunity for customers

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores announced Wednesday an annual membership opportunity aimed at saving customers time and money. Boost by Kroger will give registered customers access to free grocery delivery, two times the fuel points on every purchase and extra savings for brands including Murray’s cheese and Simple Truth.
ROANOKE, VA
supertalk929.com

Local residents receive committee assignments from Governor Youngkin

Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt has been appointed to Virginia’s Criminal Justice Services Board by Governor Youngkin in another round of selections for state committees. Vice President and CEO for Ballad Health’s SW Virginia sectors Shannon Showalter is now a member of the Health Workforce Development Authority while Damascus...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

New dog grooming service comes to Uptown Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new place to spoil your dogs in Uptown Martinsville. Barking Beauties had its ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The new dog grooming salon offers full grooming services from bath packages to nail cutting and even painting your dog’s nails. Barking Beauties is located...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

Roanoke train station adds new daily roundtrip train

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Travel options are expanding for riders at the Roanoke Amtrak Station. If you wanted to hop on a train to Washington D.C., you would have to get up early and return to Roanoke late in the evening, but after a Monday afternoon ceremony, officials announced there's now a second daily round trip train.
ROANOKE, VA
Franklin News Post

Demand for Franklin County Chaplaincy Program is growing

The members of the Franklin County Public Safety Chaplaincy Program, who have been assisting the area’s first responders for more than a decade, know that better than anyone. “We do training with the responders, teaching them about things to look for in themselves and in each other. We’ve talked...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Two dead when car strikes them after motorcycle crash on rainy night

At 12:40 a.m. on Sunday (July 10), Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Skyline Hwy. just north of Fairview Rd [in Grayson County]. A 1999 Yamaha V-Star motorcycle was traveling north on Skyline Hwy when it lost control and laid down on its side in the roadway, ejecting the operator. The operator, Frank A. Morgan, came to rest in the southbound lane. Mr. Morgan’s wife was traveling behind the Yamaha and stopped to check on him after the crash. Both were subsequently struck by a southbound 2019 Toyota Camry.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Gas prices in Roanoke down 35.1 cents in the last month

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.30 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 35.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at $1.42 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 8.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.65 per gallon.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Poppy’s set to open in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two brothers in Christiansburg are getting ready to open the doors of a new ice cream and hot dog stand. Jeremy and Terry Williams are opening Poppy’s. The shop is on Depot St. in Christiansburg, Va. The owners say they want it to be the...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Franklin News Post

Flower that rerouted Smart Road removed from endangered list

The smooth coneflower, an endangered species that forced the realignment of Virginia Tech’s Smart Road in the 1990s, is no longer endangered. In an announcement this week, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said it was reclassifying the flower’s listing under the Endangered Species Act to “threatened.” That means it has made a significant recovery since 1992, when it was declared in danger of extinction.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Grayson County, Virginia crash leaves husband and wife dead

A husband and wife are dead following a crash in Grayson County on Sunday. According to a report from Virginia State Police, the crash happened on Skyline Highway just after midnight outside of Galax. The report says a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling Northbound when it lost control and ejected the driver, Frank Morgan, 55.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA

