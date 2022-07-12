Pilot program launched to enhance cyclist safety on Rickenbacker Causeway

Miami-Dade launches pilot program to keep cyclists safe on Rickenbacker Causeway 01:31

MIAMI - A pilot program was launched Tuesday morning with the goal of enhancing cyclist safety on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

It comes after several deadly collisions, including last May when a couple died after being hit by a Jeep.

Tuesday morning, Miami-Dade police monitored a Peloton group ride from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. They collected data and made observations to see what additional safety measures can be taken.

"There's a lot of improvement to be done and there's a lot of ideas on how to make this causeway safer and better use for everyone. It's 2,000 acres of green space here so we want to make sure this is a great space for everyone to use," said Rachel Losada.

"It really is the most pleasant place to ride, it's just that the volume of people using this space is way greater than it was ever designed to be, so we're at the tipping point," she added.

Three future rides are scheduled from 5:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on the following days:

July 17, 2022 (Sunday)

July 19, 2022 (Tuesday)

July 24, 2022 (Sunday)