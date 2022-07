Have you ever been fixated on a part of your body that nobody else seems to notice or that causes you a great level of stress?. If you’ve brought up these concerns to friends or loved ones, they might have said, “It’s not even noticeable,” or, “You’re being dramatic.” While the intention is to make you feel better, it can sometimes have the opposite effect and make you feel worse.

