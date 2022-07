WEST BEND — Looking to expand their offerings and meet the growing demand for their food, 6th Avenue Barbecue Pit & Bar is moving to a new location. Taking the space formerly occupied by 228 Tap House on Main Street, the bar and restaurant will have a much larger kitchen and access to its adjacent event venue. While the exact date is uncertain, owner Jeremy Hahn expects to be fully operational within two weeks under the same name, 6th Avenue Barbecue Pit & Bar.

