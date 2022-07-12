ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Joe Biden Mistakenly Claims Parkland School Shooting Took Place In 1918 In Latest Blunder

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZftIm_0gciGcP700
Source: Mega

President Joe Biden made a serious blunder this week during a speech celebrating new gun-policy reforms signed into law last month, Radar has confirmed.

The awkward and concerning gaffe took place on Monday as the 79-year-old president was giving a speech to a group of guests on the White House lawn.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=268YJS_0gciGcP700
Source: Mega

While focusing on the Parkland, Florida school shooting – which took place in February 2018 – President Biden mixed up his centuries and mistakenly claimed the shooting took place in 1918.

“Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida – 1918, 17 dead, 17 injured,” President Biden blundered, just three minutes after being heckled by Manuel Oliver – a gun control advocate whose 17-year-old son, Joaquin, was murdered in the Parkland school massacre.

As RadarOnline.com reported previously, this is just the latest blunder committed by the aging president.

On Friday, Biden came under fire after accidentally reading instructions from the teleprompter that were prepared by his team and only meant for him.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtZ1O_0gciGcP700
Source: Mega

"It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who registered to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so. End of quote,” the blunder-prone president read while explaining a newly signed executive order regarding the reversal of Roe v. Wade. "Repeat the line.”

Other serious blunders committed by President Biden since he took office in January 2021 include confusing the nations of Iran and Ukraine during his first State of the Union address and using cue cards and cheat sheets while speaking to reporters.

He has also mistakenly referred to First Lady Jill Biden as his vice president, attempted to shake hands with a person who wasn’t on stage and stumbled up the steps to Air Force One on at least three separate occasions.

President Biden also took a nasty fall during a bike ride in Delaware last month – an incident that ultimately led to the removal of the toe clamps from his bike so such an embarrassing incident would not happen again.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUADr_0gciGcP700
Source: Mega

Although Biden’s age has regularly been questioned and criticized by critics and politicians on the other side of the aisle, recent reports have also indicated that “age has increasingly become an uncomfortable issue for him, his team and his party.”

Biden’s habit of making verbal and physical mistakes have also become such an issue for his aides and staffers that they not only hold their breath every time he steps to the stage to give a speech, but they also walk alongside him as he “shuffles” his feet so as not to “trip on a wire.”

Comments / 7

Juliette
1d ago

Oh boy, arrest his wife for elder abuseEnough is enough. This guy has no place in running our country. He must be removed along with the laughing cow immediately.

Reply
2
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Gun Control#Politics Federal#Violent Crime#Politics Whitehouse#Radaronline Com
Fox News

Jill Biden slammed by Hispanic conservatives for speaking at 'Latinx IncluXion' event

First lady Jill Biden is facing ridicule from conservative Hispanics ahead of her headline speech at a "Latinx IncluXion Luncheon" in San Antonio on Monday. The luncheon, which is part of the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference, provides "the opportunity to learn about and collaborate on issues ranging from housing to health, racial equity to education, diversity and inclusion to owning our narrative as a community," according to the event website.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

CatholicVote launches $3 million midterm ad campaign aimed at kicking Catholic Democrats out of office

A political ad released this week targets a Catholic politician for not speaking out about the vandalism and violence against pro-life pregnancy centers and Catholic churches. The ad attacks Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, for doing "nothing" while churches are "firebombed" and "radical liberals are acting like terrorists," and it's only the first commercial of its kind in a larger campaign from CatholicVote aiming to call out self-proclaimed Catholics, many in the Democratic Party, for not being in line with Catholic teaching.
RELIGION
Vice

Joe Biden Somehow Screws Up Showing America a Cool Picture of Space

For months (decades, really), space nerds have been anxiously awaiting the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, which sits a million miles from Earth, cost nearly $10 billion, has been in development since 1996, and is one of the most advanced cameras ever developed by humans. NASA, an agency that is good at rollouts, has been planning to show the first images from the JWST on Tuesday in a much-hyped event.
U.S. POLITICS
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

14K+
Followers
792
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy