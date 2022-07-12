Joe Biden Mistakenly Claims Parkland School Shooting Took Place In 1918 In Latest Blunder

Source: Mega

President Joe Biden made a serious blunder this week during a speech celebrating new gun-policy reforms signed into law last month, Radar has confirmed.

The awkward and concerning gaffe took place on Monday as the 79-year-old president was giving a speech to a group of guests on the White House lawn.

While focusing on the Parkland, Florida school shooting – which took place in February 2018 – President Biden mixed up his centuries and mistakenly claimed the shooting took place in 1918.

“Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida – 1918, 17 dead, 17 injured,” President Biden blundered, just three minutes after being heckled by Manuel Oliver – a gun control advocate whose 17-year-old son, Joaquin, was murdered in the Parkland school massacre.

As RadarOnline.com reported previously, this is just the latest blunder committed by the aging president.

On Friday, Biden came under fire after accidentally reading instructions from the teleprompter that were prepared by his team and only meant for him.

"It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who registered to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so. End of quote,” the blunder-prone president read while explaining a newly signed executive order regarding the reversal of Roe v. Wade. "Repeat the line.”

Other serious blunders committed by President Biden since he took office in January 2021 include confusing the nations of Iran and Ukraine during his first State of the Union address and using cue cards and cheat sheets while speaking to reporters.

He has also mistakenly referred to First Lady Jill Biden as his vice president, attempted to shake hands with a person who wasn’t on stage and stumbled up the steps to Air Force One on at least three separate occasions.

President Biden also took a nasty fall during a bike ride in Delaware last month – an incident that ultimately led to the removal of the toe clamps from his bike so such an embarrassing incident would not happen again.

Although Biden’s age has regularly been questioned and criticized by critics and politicians on the other side of the aisle, recent reports have also indicated that “age has increasingly become an uncomfortable issue for him, his team and his party.”

Biden’s habit of making verbal and physical mistakes have also become such an issue for his aides and staffers that they not only hold their breath every time he steps to the stage to give a speech, but they also walk alongside him as he “shuffles” his feet so as not to “trip on a wire.”