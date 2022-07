BRULE — I was out for a drive Saturday, July 9, and found myself out on the Finish Freeway — also known as Douglas County Road FF for those of you not from the area. It had been a solid 20-25 minutes since I had seen another vehicle. I started slowing down as I coasted down a slight hill while I neared the bridge that crosses over the Brule River.

BRULE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO