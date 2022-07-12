ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Monkeypox in San Diego

By KPBS PUBLIC MEDIA
KPBS
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA local infectious disease specialist talks about how health officials are preparing for...

KPBS

San Diego begins summer 'Parks After Dark' program

San Diego city and county leaders Tuesday officially launched "Parks After Dark," a program intended to transform three neighborhood parks into evening community festivals every weekend this summer. The program, part of Mayor Todd Gloria's "Come Play Outside" initiative, will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at the...
KPBS

Worries surrounding new, highly transmissible COVID variants as public events take place

They’re called BA.4 and BA.5, the newest sub-variants of the coronavirus. The numbers of people becoming infected by them are going up in San Diego County. And that’s happening just as two of San Diego’s biggest events are about to return for the first time in-person since the pandemic began. KPBS reporter John Carroll talked to local health experts today about the latest Covid surge.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diegans on notice: Water rates could be rising

San Diegans will be getting a notice with their water bill alerting them of a public hearing in the fall, their rates may be going up again. Come 2023, San Diegans might be paying more every time they turn on their faucet, flush the toilet or water their lawns. That’s because San Diego’s city council unanimously approved a proposal to send out notices in September for a public hearing to adjust water rates. It’s the first step before an increase. Under this proposal the rate could go up by as much as 3%.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Unexpected gardens grow hope inside detention facilities

People who’ve served time in prison often face big obstacles when they get out. But there are several programs in San Diego county that aim to help make that transition easier, one that’s using gardening. There are expansive nurseries and vegetable gardens in places you might not expect:...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego company helps workplaces adjust to a post-pandemic reality

A new human resources company in San Diego is focused on helping businesses manage remote workers. The startup company Amplisal was founded by three UC San Diego professors who were looking for changes in the workplace. They say the lessons of the pandemic have shown them that work-hour flexibility matters...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Little blue penguins make their debut at Birch Aquarium

Painted on the sidewalks from the parking lot to the entrance of Birch Aquarium are tiny blue footprints. They lead to a new exhibit, the Little Blue Penguins, set to open Wednesday. The little blue penguins get their name from their feathers, or plumage as bird experts refer to them.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Junior lifeguard competition in Coronado canceled over water safety concerns

Another week another beach event canceled in Coronado. The California State Games has canceled a junior lifeguard competition that was supposed to happen Thursday over water quality concerns. As KPBS reporter Alexander Nguyen shows us. Coronado’s mayor is not pleased with the county’s new water safety testing method.
CORONADO, CA
KPBS

Balboa Park bike lane expansion aims to curb flooding in San Diego

San Diegans just entered a multimillion dollar, long-term relationship with a bike lane expansion project in Balboa Park — one that has drawn hat tips from the cycling community while annoying motorists with traffic delays and construction. But the headaches, even for non-cyclists, may be worth it. With a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Health officials urge caution as LA County inches towards mask mandate

As Los Angeles County inches towards a possible return to an indoor masking mandate, San Diego health officials are urging similar caution. And as San Diego struggles with yet another spike in coronavirus cases, another virus has also been catching the attention of health officials in recent months. According to CDC, there have been over 750 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S., with over 130 of those in California. Plus, the true-crime mystery of the 2011 death of Rebecca Zahau in Coronado took another turn late last week. The Zahau family dropped its lawsuit requesting unreleased documents about the case from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Instead, family members say they are now preparing to formally request the Medical Examiner to reclassify the death of 32-year old Zahau from suicide to homicide or undetermined. Also, people who’ve served time in prison often face big obstacles when they get out. But there are several programs in San Diego County that aim to help make that transition easier. Then, the suicide crisis among military veterans is a well-documented and deeply complicated phenomenon. This same issue among active duty servicemen, however, is increasing at an alarming rate in recent years. Finally, the KPBS podcast Port of Entry is back with new episodes. This time with a series of stories on how the border can change minds.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

3.4 magnitude earthquake recorded near Borrego Springs

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday near Borrego Springs in San Diego County, but there were no reports of damage or injuries. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck just after 9 a.m., centered 4.6 miles north of Borrego Springs and 24.2 miles south of La Quinta. The quake...
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA
KPBS

Black households hit harder by inflation, UC San Diego study finds

Black families experience higher and more volatile inflation, impacting prices on groceries and household essentials, according to a report published Monday with research from UC San Diego's School of Global Policy and Strategy. The study, published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, looked at inflation for Black compared to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Saving LGBTQ lives from drug overdoses and death

This weekend, the first full scale San Diego Pride parade and festival in more than two years will be held. With the celebrations, there is concern about illegal drug use that could lead to overdoses and a growing number of deaths. KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez tells us about a new program to save LGBTQ lives with lessons in harm reduction.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Sailor who died aboard aircraft carrier at NAS North Island identified

The U.S. Navy Monday publicly identified the 22-year-old sailor who died of unknown causes over the weekend aboard the Coronado-based aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson. Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Darren Collins, a native of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at Naval Air Station North Island shortly before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to military officials.
CORONADO, CA

