ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Hispanic journalists’ organization responds to Jill Biden: ‘We are not tacos’

By Chloe Folmar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IJ9AF_0gciFbYb00
First Lady Jill Biden walks through the White House in Washington, D.C., during a reception to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander… Read More

(The Hill) — The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) responded on Monday to a much-criticized comment by first lady Jill Biden calling the Latino community “as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio,” saying that the remark was culturally inappropriate.

“We are not tacos,” wrote the NAHJ in a statement criticizing Biden.

“NAHJ encourages Dr. Biden and her speech writing team to take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities,” the group added.

Biden made the remark earlier Monday at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference held in Texas, where she spoke on the Hispanic “Quest for Equity.”

In her speech, Biden said that “the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength.”

The NAHJ responded that “using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region.”

The statement continued: “Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and food traditions, and should not be reduced to a stereotype.”

A number of conservative figures responded to Biden’s comments, criticizing her speech and claiming that reactions to the remarks would have been stronger if she were on the right of the political spectrum.

“Imagine the regime media meltdown if a conservative called Hispanics ‘breakfast tacos’ like Dr. Jill Biden did at the Latinx Luncheon today. Democringe,” wrote Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“No wonder Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party!” wrote Republican Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Victim, suspect dead after shooting in Groveport warehouse

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A female victim and male suspect are dead after a Monday morning shooting at an industrial warehouse in Groveport on Toy Road, according to multiple law enforcement agencies. Groveport police laid out the full account of what occurred in a 12:37 p.m. update. Agencies said multiple calls came in between 5:22-5:24 […]
GROVEPORT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Florida State
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Government
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Andy Biggs
MSNBC

Trump finds the one word he’ll no longer say to his own followers

Donald Trump is accustomed to a degree of deference from his followers that borders on creepy. Many of the former president’s diehard devotees continue to believe, even now, that the Republican is effectively infallible. There is, however, one notable exception. Nearly a year ago, Trump held an event in...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Hispanics#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics Whitehouse#Nahj#Latinos
creators.com

New York Times to Biden -- Time to Go!

When President Joe Biden retired in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday night, he likely did not expect to find a severed horse's head under his bed covers. But there it was, courtesy of The New York Times. "At 79, Biden is Testing the Boundaries of Age and the Presidency" ran the...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Attempted car thief accused of murder in court Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect accused of fatally shooting a man who tried to stop him from stealing from his wife’s car is set to appear in court Tuesday. Derek Scott Hotelling, 31, is facing one count of murder along with several drug possession charges stemming from the May 31 arrest. According to police, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FOXBusiness

Larry Kudlow: Biden and the radical progressives took this strong economy and damaged it

Hard to believe that President Biden and his radical progressive have taken a strong economy with 6.5% growth, less than 2% inflation and so damaged it; in a mere 18 months that here in the first half of 2022, we're looking at minimum the front end of a recession with quite possibly two straight negative GDP quarters, along with a near 10% inflation—hard to believe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC4 Columbus

Two stable after shooting on Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people went to an area hospital Tuesday night after a shooting on the east side of Columbus. Columbus police said a ShotSpotter alert came in at approximately 10:31 p.m. at the 900 block of East Livingston Ave. Officers discovered two victims suffering gunshot wounds arrived at Grant Medical Center. Both […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Road rage shooting victim catches incident on camera

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gunshots fired in what was believed to be a road rage incident, and the victim caught the incident on video. Columbus police are investigating the June 28 incident which happened along Stelzer Road and Sunbury Road near Easton. “To relive that over and over, every time I go somewhere, I really […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy