A police officer has been sacked for allegedly turning a “blind eye” to signs her husband was responsible for the theft of stacks of cash from a criminal gang, Scotland Yard says.The Met Police has dismissed Pc Inga Gherghel without notice after a misconduct hearing concluded on June 30, finding gross misconduct proven.It comes after her husband Ioan Gherghel, 36, of Stratford, east London, was jailed for six years in May 2021 after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to acquire criminal property.He was one of six people – including former Met Police officer Kashif Mahmood – who were sentenced after...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO