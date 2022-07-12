ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

This former Chicago Blackhawks head coach is back with the team

By Vincent Parise
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks have named the assistant coaches for the 2022-23 season. They are bringing back former interim head coach Derek King as an assistant which is actually pretty cool. He did the best job that he can do with the awful circumstances he was placed in last year....

dawindycity.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Why Hawks are moving on from Kubalik, Strome

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about why Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome were not tendered qualifying offers by the Blackhawks. The guys also discuss Henrik Borgstrom and Brett Connolly being bought out, Duncan Keith reportedly retiring, and Derek King being brought back as an assistant on head coach Luke Richardson's staff.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS PLACE PAIR OF FORMER FIRST ROUND PICKS ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Chicago Blackhawks have placed forwards Brett Connolly and Henrik Borgstrom on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout. The buyout for each player will cost the Blackhawks over the next two seasons. For Brett Connolly, the Blackhawks will have $1,166,667 go against the cap in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. As for Henrik Borgstrom, his buyout will cost the Blackhawks $83,334 in 2022-23 and $183.334 in 2023-24.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Blackhawks make stunning Dylan Strome decision ahead of NHL free agency

Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome is about to test the waters as an unrestricted free agent in NHL free agency following the franchise’s decision not to extend a qualifying offer. Via Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Dylan Strome will not receive a qualifying offer from the Blackhawks, per source. The former No. 3 pick will […] The post Blackhawks make stunning Dylan Strome decision ahead of NHL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Scotty Bowman moves on from job as Blackhawks adviser

Scotty Bowman has left the Chicago Blackhawks after what the Hall of Famer said was a difficult year. Bowman announced Tuesday he no longer works for the organization as of July 1, saying he decided it was time to move on after 14 years as the Blackhawks’ senior hockey operations adviser. Bowman’s son Stan stepped down as general manager in October after an independent investigation into the team’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations in 2010 revealed he knew about the situation. “It was a pretty uncomfortable year because of Stan’s thing, getting let go, and I stayed on for the year and tried to keep going as much as I could, which I think I did,” Bowman told The Associated Press in a phone interview. “It’s been a good ride. I mean, you don’t get the chance to work with your son all the time. Naturally you have your differences of opinion, but I got to know the personnel on the team, and it was a good ride to be able to see this team develop and everything else.”
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
NHL

BLOG: Duncan Keith Thanks Chicago in His Goodbye to Hockey

All the highlights from the former Blackhawk defenseman's retirement press conference. Earlier today, Blackhawk great Duncan Keith announced his retirement after 17 years in the NHL, all but one of which he spent in Chicago. With his 8-year-old son Colton by his side, Keith spoke about the end of his...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks’ defense. And following a season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he’s in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league’s top defenseman.
NHL
Yardbarker

Chicago Blackhawks Sign Andreas Athanasiou to a 1-Year Contract

Chicago general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson is tearing down the roster and rebuilding from the bottom, but they are adding some veteran free agent forwards, including Max Domi and Athanasiou around a lot of young players. What the Blackhawks Are Getting in Athanasiou. It was a frustrating 2021-22 season for...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Name Anders Sorensen Head Coach of Rockford IceHogs

One day after the Chicago Blackhawks finalized their 2022-23 coaching staff, their AHL affiliate named a permanent bench boss. The Rockford IceHogs will stick with Anders Sorensen as their head coach. Derek King, the IceHogs’ head coach entering last season, jumped up from Rockford to run the Blackhawks’ bench after...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek King
Person
Jimmy Waite
Person
Kirby Dach
Person
Luke Richardson
Person
Dylan Strome
Person
Alex Debrincat
Yardbarker

Former Bulls GM Rod Thorn Didn't Believe In Michael Jordan When He Drafted Him In 1984: "We Wish He Were 7 Feet, But He Isn't... Jordan Isn't Going To Turn This Franchise Around."

The NBA is filled with some of the greatest athletes in the world, so it's easy to understand that those still trying to make it are questioned before they prove themselves. Many superstars were doubted because of their size, especially in the earlier eras, when teams were under the impression that it was impossible to dominate without a big man.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Four-star forward Tafara Gapare decommits from DePaul

Kent (Conn.) South Kent Power forward Tafara Gapare has de-committed from DePaul University this morning. Gapare, a 6-foot-10 205 pound four- star has reopened his recruitment while still holding the possibility of returning to the Blue Demons. “I would like to first say thank you to coach Tony Stubblefield and...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

An Ex-White Sox Comedy: Yermin Mercedes Takes Dallas Keuchel Deep

There are only a few certain things that Chicago White Sox fans can appreciate. 2005, Drake LaRoche’s leadership, beers in Lot B, Gene Honda saying the words “Frank Thomas,” Hawk Harrelson checking on Todd Frazier, and maybe, just maybe out of all of those things, it’s Grinder Rule No. 1 that is most important… Win or die trying.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

266K+
Followers
504K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy