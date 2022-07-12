ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Senior living group spearheads relief funding to Ukraine

By Ralph Mancini rmancini@journalscene.com
The Post and Courier
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what began as a collective effort to raise $10,000 in relief funding for residents of war-ravaged Ukraine has seen members of Summerville's Del Webb Cane Bay (DWCB) senior community generate more than twice that initial amount in donation monies. Earlier...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Downtown house of worship spreading the love to all

Rev. M. Dow Sanderson thought he had tied a bow on a long, fulfilling career in ministry five years ago until The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd came calling with a tempting offer the seasoned clergyman just couldn’t turn down. In June of 2017, the then 59-year-old Sanderson...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston unveils plaque describing the horrors of punishment house for slaves

A Gothic, fortress-style building at 21 Magazine St. was once the site of unimaginable horrors as the Charleston Work House. But until recently, the story received little recognition in the city's collective memory. That changed a little when Mayor John Tecklenburg unveiled a plaque detailing its past. “I don’t know...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Faith-based nonprofit looking to fill vacancies in program

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A faith-based nonprofit in Moncks Corner is looking to fill open spots in a program they say can help change lives. Changed Lives Ministry wants to spread the word that they have openings in their Women’s Ministry Program and are eager to fill them with women looking to change their lives.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
Society
live5news.com

Working Wednesdays: City of Charleston hiring for various positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is growing, and that means more jobs. The city has a variety of openings to fill. “City of Charleston is a progressive and energetic city and our goal is to grant our residents with the best service a city can provide and our visitors with the best vacation or business trip that a city can provide. Charleston is a special and unique city,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Mt. Pleasant projects include recreation, art

Recent letters to the editor have suggested that the town of Mount Pleasant has failed to consider infrastructure projects and a cultural arts center as part of the proposed fall referendum. The town has a long history of constructing critical infrastructure and community improvement projects. The capital improvement program is...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Del Webb
Person
Mindy Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Auction#S Club#Live Music#Charity#Del Webb Cane Bay#Dwcb#Catholic#Chs4ukraine#Alpha Delta Women S Club#The Martin Freeman Group
Agriculture Online

‘Land rich, cash poor’ – how Black Americans lost some of the most desirable land in the U.S.

“This land means so much to me, because I was there when my father saved his pennies and nickels and dimes to buy this land,” said Ercelle Chillis of South Carolina in an interview with the Charleston Regional Business Journal. “I was there when he struggled, pushed that cart in the street. I was there and I watched him; I know how hard he worked for it.”
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Summons - EDWARD GRANT(PC)

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF CHARLESTON IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS FOR THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NO.: 2022-CP-10- 01160 SUMMONS (JURY- AUTO- NEGLIGENCE) AGATHA ADELAIDE SHARPE, Plaintiff, vs. EDWARD GRANT, Defendant. TO: THE DEFENDANT ABOVE NAMED: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the complaint in this action, a copy of which is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to this complaint on the subscriber at his offices at P.O. Box 1034, Charleston, South Carolina, 29402, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service, and if you fail to answer the complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff in this action will apply to the Court for the relief demanded in the complaint and judgment by default will be rendered against you. By: s/Gedney M. Howe, IV Gedney M. Howe, IV (SC Bar #104669) Gedney M. Howe, III, PA PO Box 1034 Charleston, SC 29402 Phone: 843-722-8048 Fax: 843-722-2140 Email: Gedney4@gedneyhowe. com Attorney for Plaintiff March 9, 2022 AD# 2012112.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
live5news.com

Summerville reschedules Fourth of July fireworks

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville announced a new date for their canceled July 4 fireworks display. The Fireworks and Freedom Fest on July 4 was canceled because of severe weather in the area. The town announced Tuesday that the fireworks would be rescheduled for Dec. 17 as...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

Cummins Turbo Technologies opens a New Manufacturing Facility in Charleston, South Carolina

Cummins Turbo Technologies, formerly known as Holset Turbochargers, has officially opened its newest manufacturing plant in Charleston, SC. The business, a division of Columbus, IN-based Cummins Inc. is headquartered in Huddersfield, England, and is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of turbochargers for diesel engines. The new 110,000-square-foot plant will produce turbochargers for heavy-duty engines and will complement the company’s existing manufacturing facility in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy