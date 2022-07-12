ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Construction projects lead to closures, detours

wsaq.com
 1 day ago

A few road closures to report this week from the St. Clair County Road Commission. As of Monday, phase two of a reconstruction project on Wales Center Road is now underway. According to the St. Clair County...

www.wsaq.com

Related
candgnews.com

23 Mile lanes closing in Macomb Township

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — A stretch of 23 Mile Road in Macomb Township will have intermittent lane closures for more than a year in order to be widened, according to the Macomb County Department of Roads. Started in late June and projected to end in November 2023, the widening of...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
The Saginaw News

To restore lakes drained after 2020 flood, two Michigan counties will weigh pricey 30-year payment plan

CORRECTIONS: Gladwin and Midland county commissioners will vote on special assessment proposals that would cost Midland and Gladwin county lakeside property owners an average $180 annually from 2022-24. A previous version of this report inaccurately reported other homeowners in both counties could pay for the special assessment proposals. The boards...
GLADWIN COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

USGS: 2.4 magnitude earthquake happened in Monroe County Monday

FOX 2 - Did you feel it? Michigan had a 2.4 magnitude earthquake near Luna Pier on Monday. The low-level quake took place in Erie Township at According to the United States Geological Survey, at 12:49 p.m. The exact quake location according to USGS coordinates, places it off Strasburg Road...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

Want to Work in a National Forest? U.S. Forest Service is Hiring in Michigan

If working outside among Michigan's incredible forests, dunes, and rivers and helping native wildlife sounds up your alley, check out these positions!. The U.S. National Forest Service is hiring in Michigan. The Huron-Manistee National Forests is looking to hire eight permanent seasonal wildlife technician positions. The nearly one-million-acre Huron-Manistee National...
MICHIGAN STATE
point2homes.com

6778 Rattle Run, Saint Clair, St. Clair County, MI, 48079

This is the home you have been waiting for! A tree lined driveway makes way to a picture perfect home with park-like yard. This beautiful Victorian style home features 4 large bedrooms, each with walk in closets, solid oak hardwood floors, 3 car heated garage and a large covered wrap around porch. You will fall in love with the gorgeous spa-like ensuite bathroom with rain shower head, body jets, hand held shower head along with free standing soaking tub, heated floors, and privacy glass window at a flick of a switch. Newly finished basement has kitchen, half bath, living area and workout room with rubber flooring. 32'x48' pole barn has heat, water, cable tv and a 10' covered lean-to that overlooks pond with fountain. 4 zoned HVAC system allows you to be comfortable in the areas of the home you are using without doubling your utility costs. Paved road, natural gas and close proximity to I94 and I69 give you and your growing family instant equity! Told you it was the one!
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
97.9 WGRD

Are You Supposed To Stop When You See An Ambulance Behind You?

I hope sharing this doesn't get my license pulled by the Michigan Secretary of State. I was driving east on I-196 just past Alpine when coming up fast from behind me was an ambulance with its lights flashing and sirens blaring. My mind went temporarily blank as I couldn't remember what I'm supposed to do in this unusual situation.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Man critically injured in motorcycle crash

A 49-year-old Clarkston man suffered critical injuries Sunday night when the motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and crashed. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, he wasn’t wearing a helmet. The crash happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Clarkston Road near Newport Street in Independence Township,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Clarkston man in critical condition after motorcycle crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A Clarkston man has been hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle on Clarkston Rd. The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. The 49-year-old man was not wearing a helmet. He is currently listed in critical condition, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
ClickOnDetroit.com

More showers expected for Metro Detroit -- What we know

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown. Puffy clouds cruise over Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan the rest of today. The clouds in our North Zone (north of Hall Road/M-59) release some showers. It remains warm. Tuesday night will be cooler with clouds overhead. Two more rounds of showers are possible tomorrow. Sunnier, more stable weather persists during the end of the work week.
DETROIT, MI
wsaq.com

Gasoline prices fall to month long low

The price of a gallon of gasoline in Michigan has fallen even further below the five dollar a gallon mark. AAA of Michigan is reporting a statewide average of $4.81 a gallon for regular unleaded, which is down 14 cents from one week ago and down 41 cents from this time last month. The price is still $1.63 more than this time last year. Across Michigan, the most expensive fuel is in the Metro Detroit area, while the least expensive is in on the west side of the state. Locally, Port Huron area pumps are around $4.89 a gallon.
PORT HURON, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Here’s Why Police In Michigan Are Driving Around In Semi Trucks

Distracted driving is very dangerous and according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in 2020 alone 3,142 people died from distracted driving accidents. In the state of Michigan, there were 14,326 “driver distracted” auto accidents in 2020, which was nearly 6% of all Michigan crashes that year according to Michigan Auto Law.
MICHIGAN STATE
Spinal Column

New owners put their stamp on Main Street Grill & Tavern

You might notice a few subtle changes in downtown Milford’s Main Street Grill & Tavern. The restaurant has been purchased by Diane, Richard and Ryan Kaye. June 21 was their first day as owners. It’s been hectic; Ryan, Diane and Richard’s son, said they were short-staffed, but that’s improved...
MILFORD, MI
msu.edu

Largest tally of snakebites in Michigan

LANSING — Michigan’s only venomous snake, the eastern massasauga rattlesnake, has been suspected or proven responsible for at least 75 bites reported in the state from 2003 through 2020, according to the most comprehensive tally ever of such incidents. However, “only a handful were actually confirmed bites from...
MICHIGAN STATE

