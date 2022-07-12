Construction projects lead to closures, detours

This is the home you have been waiting for! A tree lined driveway makes way to a picture perfect home with park-like yard. This beautiful Victorian style home features 4 large bedrooms, each with walk in closets, solid oak hardwood floors, 3 car heated garage and a large covered wrap around porch. You will fall in love with the gorgeous spa-like ensuite bathroom with rain shower head, body jets, hand held shower head along with free standing soaking tub, heated floors, and privacy glass window at a flick of a switch. Newly finished basement has kitchen, half bath, living area and workout room with rubber flooring. 32'x48' pole barn has heat, water, cable tv and a 10' covered lean-to that overlooks pond with fountain. 4 zoned HVAC system allows you to be comfortable in the areas of the home you are using without doubling your utility costs. Paved road, natural gas and close proximity to I94 and I69 give you and your growing family instant equity! Told you it was the one!

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO