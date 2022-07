The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on 7/11/22, the emergency dispatch center there had taken 136 calls for service. During that same time, the county’s ambulance service was dispatched 69 times and the county’s fire departments were sent eight times. Seventeen persons were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center on charges that included one Driving While Under the Influence call, seven other alcohol-related charges, one felony charge and 31misdemeanor charges. The Fremont County Detention Center current has 182 inmates it is responsible for, and, of these 179 are being held in Lander and three inmates are outside of the facility.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO