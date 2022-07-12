Hundreds of classic cars to take stage at auction in Lincoln

After over 20 years of sitting, this pair of muscle cars are ready to hit the road again. The vehicles in question were a 1969 Dodge Charger and a 1971 Chevrolet Corvette, which had been in the garage since approximately 1977 or 1978. One might scoff at these two masterpieces of automotive design, having sat in a residential garage for so long without a crank. However, it appears that these owners were so dead set on these cars never leaving the property that one of the garage doors was even bolted shut. Frequently, when we see old abandoned muscle cars like this, it should be assumed that the owner simply passed away or couldn't take care of them anymore. However, the owners of these cars lived a few feet away from the garage where the cars lay, so it does beg the question of why they let the vehicles rot.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO