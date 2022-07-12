Warming up again for Tuesday and the Rest of the Week

Pauline Stearns Welty, 105, a resident of Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness went home to our Lord on July 10, 2022. Pauline Anna Dierks, was born Dec.8, 1916 to Carl F. and Helen (Wirsing) Dierks in Stuttgart, Arkansas. She was baptized on Feb. 16, 1917, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Stuttgart. When she was three, the family moved to Colorado where she attended school at Goodrich, Ft. Morgan, and Loveland. She was confirmed on May 24, 1931, in Zion Lutheran Church, Loveland. The Dierks family homesteaded west of Ocean Lake between Kinnear and Pavillion in 1933.
