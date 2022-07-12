Warming up again for Tuesday and the Rest of the Week

Caroline Joy Hamilton passed away June 29, 2022 at Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo, WY. Caroline was born in Paradise Valley, WY on July 16, 1938, the oldest of four children born to Dorothy May (Eisemann) and Jacob Haun, Jr. She grew up in Riverton, WY and graduated from RHS in 1956. She attended the University of Wyoming for two years before becoming a stewardess for Frontier Airlines, which had been her dream as a way to travel and see the world. Then she met a Montana man and fell in love. Caroline married Clayton Hamilton on June 24, 1962. This year recently marked their 60th wedding anniversary.

