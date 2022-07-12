ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warming up again for Tuesday and the Rest of the Week

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWarmer temperatures return today, with mainly sunny skies. The remainder of the week will...

Looking Ahead: Hot Notes in the Park Tonight, Music on the Lawn Wednesday, and more…

Monday, July 11–August 10 Boys and Girls club Youth Basketball. Check with Boys and Girls club. Tuesday, July 12 – Fort Washakie – Wyoming Veterans Commission Outreach Event, 11-1, Frank B. Wise Business Center, 3,Ethete Road, Ft. Washakie; VA Competition and Pension claims, VA healthcare signup, Wyoming State Veterans Benefits, VA Survivor Benefits. 307-438- 2101.
RIVERTON, WY
Pauline Stearns Welty

Pauline Stearns Welty, 105, a resident of Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness went home to our Lord on July 10, 2022. Pauline Anna Dierks, was born Dec.8, 1916 to Carl F. and Helen (Wirsing) Dierks in Stuttgart, Arkansas. She was baptized on Feb. 16, 1917, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Stuttgart. When she was three, the family moved to Colorado where she attended school at Goodrich, Ft. Morgan, and Loveland. She was confirmed on May 24, 1931, in Zion Lutheran Church, Loveland. The Dierks family homesteaded west of Ocean Lake between Kinnear and Pavillion in 1933.
RIVERTON, WY
#Warming Up
The “Save Wyoming” Rally Is Scheduled in Lander on Friday, July 22nd

Coming up on July 22nd, 2022, from 12 p.m. – 11 p.m., the “Save Wyoming” rally will be held at the Lander Community Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive in Lander, Wyoming. The goal of the rally is to “create voter awareness ahead of the upcoming 2022 primary and general elections,” a recent press release states.
LANDER, WY
Fremont County Libraries: BookFlix Fosters Early Literacy in Wyoming

School may be out for the summer, but learning’s still in session for Wyoming’s littlest readers and pre-readers. BookFlix, an online GoWYLD resource provided by the Wyoming State Library, fosters early literacy for children from pre-kindergarten through third grade. It’s free to Wyoming residents through their local libraries or from home with a library card and PIN.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Public invited to regulation meeting in Lander July 20

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and will be holding a public meeting in Lander at 6 p.m. July 20 at the Lander Game and Fish Regional Office, 260 Buena Vista Dr., to gather input on the following regulations:. • Chapter 28, Big or trophy...
LANDER, WY
Weather
Environment
Dreams In Motion this Saturday

RIVERTON – This upcoming Saturday, while the hot air balloons fill the sky and climbers from all over the world flock to Lander, there is a golf tournament that has far-reaching benefits that help local people in need every year. That event is the annual Dreams In Motion golf...
RIVERTON, WY
DUI Task Force Nabs 19 Drunk Drivers over July 4th Weekend

A Fremont County, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over the July 4 holiday weekend resulted in 567 traffic stops, 19 arrests of impaired drivers, and 5 controlled substance arrests. While the focus was on impaired driving, the task force also issued 106 speeding citations, 93 citations for other offenses, and...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Caroline Joy Hamilton

Caroline Joy Hamilton passed away June 29, 2022 at Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo, WY. Caroline was born in Paradise Valley, WY on July 16, 1938, the oldest of four children born to Dorothy May (Eisemann) and Jacob Haun, Jr. She grew up in Riverton, WY and graduated from RHS in 1956. She attended the University of Wyoming for two years before becoming a stewardess for Frontier Airlines, which had been her dream as a way to travel and see the world. Then she met a Montana man and fell in love. Caroline married Clayton Hamilton on June 24, 1962. This year recently marked their 60th wedding anniversary.
RIVERTON, WY
Shoshoni School District One of Three in Wyoming to participate in Teacher Apprenticeship

The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) and the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board (PTSB) have announced the school districts chosen to participate in the Teacher Apprenticeship Pilot, which include Laramie County School District #1, Teton County School District #1, and Fremont County School District #24. “Congratulations to these three Wyoming...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Edward (Ed) (Ted) Blake Carter

On July 9, 2022, Edward (Ed) (Ted) Blake Carter peacefully passed away at home in Lander, Wyoming from kidney disease/failure. He was surrounded by his loving wife and all of his daughters. He went by the names of Ed (by co-workers, acquaintances, and friends), Ted (by his family while growing up), and Blake (by family and close friends). He preferred the name of Blake which his wife affectionately called him.
LANDER, WY
Riverton Raiders Update

RIVERTON-Even though the Riverton Raiders are 3 games over .500, they have been quite successful in conference play with just a single loss. The Raiders took 1st place in the Douglas tournament over the weekend and started out with a 7-0 win over Douglas on Friday evening. Beau Anderson drove in 2 runs and the Raiders got a very well-pitched game from Darrick Devries who threw 7 innings and struck out 6.
RIVERTON, WY
Michaela Rae Sisneros

Michaela Rae Sisneros, known as Tia to family, born on May 14, 1984 to Guadelupa “Lupe” Ann (Roman) Pingree and Michael Reynaldo Sisneros, took her journey on July 9, 2022 in the presence of her beloved family after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. She chose to keep her battle private.
RIVERTON, WY
New City Clerk to be Appointed Tuesday in Lander

Lander Mayor Monte Richardson told a WyoTodayMedia radio audience Monday on Let’s Talk Fremont that Rachel Fontaine, the current deputy city clerk, will be appointed Tuesday night to replace retiring clerk Tami Hitshew. At the same time, Richardson said the city would begin advertising tor a deputy clerk and for a deputy treasurer, as City Treasurer Chara Lara would be retiring in three years. “This is part of our succession planning, so we’re not left in the lurch when these retirements occur,” Richardson said.
LANDER, WY

