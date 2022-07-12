ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

Lula Talbott, 85, West Plains (Roller)

By Staff
KTLO
 1 day ago

Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Lula...

KOLR10 News

National Night Out details announced for West Plains

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The West Plains Police Department announced the upcoming National Night Out event will be taking place on August 2. National Night Out, or America’s Night Out Against Crime, is designed to spread awareness about crime and drug prevention, generate support in local anticrime efforts, strengthen neighborhood and police partnerships and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
WEST PLAINS, MO
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Man Recovering in Springfield Following Monday Crash

Protem, MO. – A West Plains man has been injured following a motorcycle accident that happened on Missouri Highway 125, 2 miles North of Protem, MO. Brandon Wilkerson, 28 of West Plains, was traveling Southbound on his 2022 Harley Davidson Sportster, when he crashed at roughly 2:20PM on Monday, July 12th.
WEST PLAINS, MO
West Plains, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
West Plains, MO
Obituaries
KTLO

Gloria Ann Costellan, 80, Mountain Home (Conner)

Gloria Ann Costellan, 80, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born on December 5, 1941, to Lloyd and Alma Gainey in Camden, New Jersey. She was a 1960 graduate of Delaware Township High School in what is known today...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Fulton County man injured in Missouri accident

A man from Fulton County has been seriously injured in an accident in Missouri. Sixty-five-year-old Dallas Montgomery of Camp was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for treatment. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Montgomery was one of two pedestrians injured in the accident. The crash happened when a vehicle...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Pasquale Fioretti, 74, Mountain Home (Roller)

Mr. Pasquale Fioretti, 74, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was born May 29, 1948, in Bridgeport, CT to Mario and Armanda Fioretti. He was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. He was a wonderful pianist and enjoyed classical music. He enjoyed racing cars. The highlight of his racing career was racing with his dad and occasionally with Paul Newman. Pasquale was an ace mechanic. He loved Alfa Romeos, especially in red.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Intoxicated Driver Damages Trailer, Strikes Two Pedestrians

Mountain Grove, MO. – Yesterday morning at 8:30, an intoxicated driver caused an accident where two pedestrians were struck near Mountain Grove. The driver was Amanda Decker, 30 from Mountain Grove. She was driving Southbound on Highway 95 in a 2013 Ford F150, when she struck a trailer being towed behind a 2020 Western Star Dump Truck. Decker then struck two pedestrians after the initial collision, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and overturned.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KTLO

Leland Anderson, 78, Mountain Home (Roller)

Mr. Leland Anderson, 78, died on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in Mountain Home, AR. He was born on January 12, 1944 in Waunakee, WI to Andrew and Dora Anderson. Leland served in the U.S Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon returning, he went to work for the 3M corporation for over 30 years. He was usually forced to take his vacation time, and never had a sick day. He retired in 2005. He was a dedicated husband and father. When Leland was married to Laurita, they had 2 children together. Leland was very athletic and loved to compete in softball as an adult. This is probably why he never missed watching a MN Twins game.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
houstonherald.com

Fires break out in Texas County

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Due to dry conditions, residents are encouraged not to burn. Beginning at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, three fires were reported in the county:. •A brush fire sent the Summersville Fire Department to County Road OD...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
ozarkradionews.com

West Plains Public Library Closed Until Further Notice due to AC Issues

West Plains, MO. – The West Plains Public Library announced Tuesday morning that the building would be closed until further notice due to a cooling issue. On Monday, July, 11, the Library began having issues with their air conditioning units and the temperature inside the library rose to over 80 degrees Fahrenheit and closing their doors at noon. This morning at 9 a.m., the temperature inside the building had already rose to 82 degrees when Library management decided to close until further notice.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

Three area residents injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri

Three area residents have been injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri. An Ozark County woman was injured in a Monday afternoon crash. Twenty-six-year-old Alicia Devore was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment of what the Missouri State Highway Patrol termed was moderate injuries. The report says Devore’s...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

MH Mayor continues push to replace 50-year-old water intake system on Lake Norfork

The City of Mountain Home is continuing work on a long range project to get a new water intake system to replace the current system which is over 50 years old. The project, with an estimated $60-70 million price tag, has been in the works for a number of years. Mayor Hillrey Adams says he is working with elected officials, including U.S. Senator John Boozman who toured the current intake system recently, to try to get federal money to help pay for the system which supplies water to 70% of Baxter County residents.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
Villager Journal

Officials warn of potentially dangerous sinkholes in Ozark rivers and lakes

As this Fourth of July was approaching, local law enforcement was warning about a dangerous spot at a popular north Arkansas vacation spot on the Spring River. Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose said it is stressful watching people test their luck by floating over the hole. “If you’re floating on...
HARDY, AR
ozarkradionews.com

Tecumseh Driver Injured in Totaling Crash

Hardenville, MO. – A 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser was totaled and the driver was injured in a crash that happened just East of Hardenville. Alicia Devore, 26 of Tecumseh, was driving on Highway J when she crashed at roughly 4:20 PM. The crash occurred as the Southbound Devore traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned.
HARDENVILLE, MO
houstonherald.com

Two pedestrians hurt in crash; one driver faces several charges

Two pedestrians were seriously injured and a third person hurt in a crash north of Mountain Grove on Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Jason Sentman said a southbound 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Amanda J. Decker, 30, of Mountain Grove, struck a southbound trailer unit that was being towed by a 2020 Western Star 4700SF Dump Truck.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Serious Injuries Inflicted on Highway 63 Crash

Edgar Springs, MO. – A crash off of Highway 63, 6 miles South of Edgar Springs, has seriously injured a Licking woman. At roughly 5:54AM, a Dodge Caravan that was traveling Northbound, crashed after traveling off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail, and overturning. The Caravan was being driven by Rebekah Davenports, a 67-year-old female from Licking, MO.
EDGAR SPRINGS, MO
KYTV

Friends remember Fulton County homicide victim

SALEM, Ark. (KY3) -Arkansas State Police (ASP) are investigating the homicide of a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee. Police found Kristy Marie Taylor shot to death outside her home near Viola. Arkansas State Police said the body of the 57-year-old was discovered in her driveway along Fawnwood Road, on...
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Two boil orders issued, three others still in effect

Two boil water orders have been issued in the Twin Lakes Area, and three others remain in effect. A boil order has been issued for the Starlight Estates subdivision in Baxter County. The order was issued following a water line break. Another order has been issued for customers of the...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

