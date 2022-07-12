ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Hispanic journalists’ organization responds to Jill Biden: ‘We are not tacos’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Chloe Folmar
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zqZus_0gciBbhR00

( The Hill ) — The National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) responded on Monday to a much-criticized comment by first lady Jill Biden calling the Latino community “as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio,” saying that the remark was culturally inappropriate.

“We are not tacos,” wrote the NAHJ in a statement criticizing Biden .

“NAHJ encourages Dr. Biden and her speech writing team to take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities,” the group added.

Biden made the remark earlier Monday at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference held in Texas, where she spoke on the Hispanic “Quest for Equity.”

In her speech, Biden said that “the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength.”

Doomsday political scenario takes shape for Democrats

The NAHJ responded that “using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region.”

The statement continued: “Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by a variety of diasporas, cultures and food traditions, and should not be reduced to a stereotype.”

A number of conservative figures responded to Biden’s comments, criticizing her speech and claiming that reactions to the remarks would have been stronger if she were on the right of the political spectrum.

“Imagine the regime media meltdown if a conservative called Hispanics ‘breakfast tacos’ like Dr. Jill Biden did at the Latinx Luncheon today. Democringe,” wrote Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“No wonder Hispanics are fleeing the Democratic Party!” wrote Republican Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Florida State
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Government
POLITICO

A spokesperson for Donald Trump is hitting back at an explosive claim made by Liz Cheney at the end of the Jan. 6 select panel's hearing.

Cheney said Donald Trump attempted to contact an unnamed witness and the panel passed the info to the Justice Department. What happened: Taylor Budowich, the director of communications for former President Donald Trump, pushed back on an explosive claim made by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) near the end of Tuesday's hearing on the Jan. 6 attack — that President Donald Trump attempted to contact a witness in the ongoing investigation.
POTUS
The Independent

Student claims Florida college blocked her application because she’s gay

A Christian college in southern Florida has been criticised by social media users after an applicant said she was rejected because of her sexuality.Posting to TikTok on Friday, user @giannapalmo said in a text caption to a video, “when ur floridian college decides to not take u anymore bc ur gay”.She followed-up by identifying the institution as Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBA), a private Christian college, who denied the claims and allegedly blocked her on Instagram.Gianna said in a TikTok that she was contacted by the college two weeks ago about needing to have a “meeting with me regarding my...
COLLEGES
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Andy Biggs
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
Daily Mail

Thomas Jefferson's famed Monticello home is accused of haranguing visitors with constant references to racism and evils of slave-owning former president's past

Thomas Jefferson's famous Monticello mansion has been accused of bombarding visitors with unending and over the top references to the Declaration of Independence author's history as a slave owner. The reactions come after a ten-year effort to overhaul the exhibits at the Virginia estate and provide a more balanced view...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tacos#Hispanics#Democrats#Politics Federal#Racism#Politics Whitehouse#Nahj#Latinos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox 46 Charlotte

Newborn baby surrendered to an Upstate hospital is 4th child to be surrendered in SC this year

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A newborn baby girl was surrendered to a hospital in the Upstate on Thursday and has since been placed in a foster home. According to WLTX-TV, the girl was put in the care of Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital weighing seven pounds 9.7 ounces and measuring at 20 inches long. Spartanburg County Department of Social Services facilitated putting her in a foster home.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy