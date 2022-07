WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Canby, Minnesota man who attempted to kidnap a young girl in Watertown more than four years ago was sentenced yesterday. Thirty nine year-old Peter Groenhoff was arrested in May of 2018. While he was working at Menard’s one day, he picked up a young girl and began quickly walking away from her family. The father of the child pursued Groenhoff. He was chased into the employee break area where he was held until police arrived. Groenhoff was sentenced to 15 years in the South Dakota Penitentiary with three years suspended.

