Conroe, TX

Conroe Founder’s Day to Celebrate Isaac Conroe

By Margie Taylor
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCONROE, TX – The Isaac Conroe Founder’s Day is Tuesday, August 2 from 6:00-8:00pm at the Isaac Conroe Homestead, now the City of Conroe Connection Transportation Services at 202 Ave. A. There will be an Isaac Conroe Look Alike Contest in two age brackets-14 and under, and over 14 years of...

KHOU

Why is 7/13 an unofficial holiday in Houston?

The day is named after the city’s oldest area code. It was established back in 1947 as part of the North American Numbering Plan, and it was Houston’s only area code until 1996. That was the year the Bayou City was split in two with most suburbs outside...
HOUSTON, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Texas

The Lone Star State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
TEXAS STATE
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Spring

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. A little over 20 miles north of Downtown, the area...
SPRING, TX
Community Impact Houston

Burkes Outlet holds grand opening July 14 in Tomball

Burkes Outlet is now open in Tomball. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) A grand opening is set for July 14 for Burkes Outlet in Tomball, according to the company's website. The store opened the week of July 11 at 27714 Business 249, Tomball, according to employees at the Tomball location. The store is located next to Hobby Lobby. Burkes Outlet offers customers brand-name apparel, accessories and home goods at up to 70% off prices, the company's website states. The grand opening event includes a prize wheel, a $100 gift card raffle and a gift card treasure hunt for $5 gift cards, according to store information. https://stores.burkesoutlet.com/tx/tomball/outlet-store-220.html.
TOMBALL, TX
Texas Monthly

Democrats Took Control of Texas’s Largest County. Then Party Leaders Went to War With Each Other.

Lina Hidalgo had only a few miles left in her marathon training run one December day in 2018 when a phone call interrupted the music flowing through her headset. A month earlier, Hidalgo had surprised much of Houston’s political class by defeating longtime incumbent Ed Emmett, a moderate Republican, for the position of Harris County Judge—the chief executive of the nation’s third-most-populous county, with 4.8 million residents. The 27-year-old Democrat would take office in January.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KAJA KJ 97

Human Skeleton Found In Texas Backyard BBQ Pit

Human skeleton remains were found inside a barbecue pit in the backyard of a Texas home, prompting a homicide investigation. The remains were discovered by a "person claiming to be working" around the home in southeast Houston around 3 p.m. Tuesday (July 12), according to KHOU. The caller called 911 after returning home and now investigators are trying to get in contact with them, Houston Police Department Sergeant William Dunn said.
HOUSTON, TX
Montgomery County News

NOTICE OF CONSTABLE’S SALE

Notice is hereby given that by a certain Order of Sale issued out of the 457th Judicial District Court of Montgomery County, Texas on the 26th day of June, 2022 in favor of April Point South Property Owners Association Inc. recovered a judgment in Cause No. 21-08-11917, in the 457th Judicial District Court of Montgomery County, Texas on the 22nd day of December, 2021, against Steven Adkins, Deceased.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
The Woodlands® Becomes World’s Largest Master Planned Community to Achieve LEED® Precertification

HOUSTON, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) has announced that two of its award-winning master planned communities—The Woodlands® and Bridgeland®, both in the Greater Houston area—have earned LEED precertification by the U.S. Green Building Council, becoming the first master planned communities (MPCs) in Texas to achieve this status. The Woodlands and Bridgeland join an elite global group of entities recognized by LEED for being dedicated to making their communities healthy, resilient, inclusive, and inherently sustainable for residents. The Woodlands, at 44.5 square miles, becomes the largest master planned community in the world to earn precertification.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KWTX

New University of Houston poll shows Abbott and Beto

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The University of Houston has released their “Texas Policy & Politics 2022″ report that includes the current Texas Governor’s race in November later this year. Republican Greg Abbott (49%) leads Democrat Beto O’Rourke (44%) by 5% among likely voters. Abbott holds a...
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Armed men in Buc-ee's masks watched over anti-trans activist Kelly Neidert at Houston drag brunch Protest

Kelly Neidert, founder and leader of the North Texas-based anti-LGBTQ organization Protect Texas Kids, organized a protest Sunday of Hamburger Mary’s drag brunch in downtown Houston. A few dozen anti-LGBTQ protestors gathered with her across the street from the LGBTQ-friendly restaurant, while100-or-so counter-protestors lined the sidewalk in front of its doors.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MASS MEDICAL CASUALTY DRILL AT CANEY CREEK HIGH

Close to 10 am Wednesday morning multiple fires and EMS units were seen responding to Caney Creek High. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office closed off part of FM 2090 as ambulances and fire units came in from Montgomery and Walker County. A report first came in from the nurse’s office that they has a student that was unresponsive and at first thought possibly a diabetic emergency. However, it was soon learned it was an overdose of some unknown drug. As EMS and Caney Creek Fire arrived they were alerted to more patients, at first just a few but then many more as the number grew to close to fifty. Conroe ISD Police were on the scene and requested help from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with the Precinct 2 Constables Office. Several students had alerted their parents who then responded to the school and made the scene even more chaotic as first responders now had to deal with worried parents and close to fifty students needing medical attention. Students were transported to area hospital emergency rooms. This was all a drill to be prepared for a real emergency. The students were part of the University of St. Thomas Nursing Program. At times it appeared that they had also gone through acting school. Students were ill, students overdosed, parents argued to get their children and unruly students that the principal had to get law enforcement to escort to his office due to him interfering with the medics. Jason Millsaps with the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management said the drill went very well, first responders were put into the chaos and came out very well. It also was able to show what the area hospitals were capable of handling. He said some of the students were to be transported on two Ambubusses from Houston and Atascocita, however, just prior to the drill they were called to assist when a nursing home fire came in early Wednesday morning in Willis. The fire damaged the kitchen at the Willis Convalescent Home and it was thought close to 40-people were going to have to be evacuated. That however was not the case as they were moved away from the area of the kitchen as firefighters cleared the air of smoke.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

Clear Creek ISD Superintendent Eric Williams to retire

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- After 1 1/2 years in the role, Clear Creek ISD Superintendent Eric Williams will retire effective Jan. 31, 2023. The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream. The CCISD board of trustees approved an agreement to Williams's voluntary retirement discussed in a closed session at a July...
LEAGUE CITY, TX
spacecityweather.com

Overall, the upper Texas coast just experienced its warmest July day in nearly 150 years of records

Sunday’s heat was extreme for the greater Houston area. College Station, for example, set a daily record for July 10 by reaching 111 degrees. This was also its second hottest day on record, in any month, ever. In Houston, four of the first 10 days of July have now recorded 100-degree days. Sunday’s mark of 105 degrees tied the record for the hottest degree for any day in July. Anyway, here are the maximum temperature records set or tied on Sunday:
HOUSTON, TX

