Nexxt Spine Announces Early Significant Clinical Evidence Results and Completes Enrollment for NEXXT MATRIXX 3-D Printed Technologies

Aiming at the problems that it is difficult to predict rock burst accurately in engineering practice and the implementation parameters of rock burst prevention measures depend on some empirical formulas, in order to study the advantages and disadvantages of different in-situ modification mechanisms deeply, determine the applicable conditions of unusual in-situ modification measures, and provide a theoretical basis for forming adaptive in-situ modification control schemes. Two kinds of modified control methods using the same foundation involve engineering scale and indoor scale. With the help of scale transformation, the whole failure process analysis test of bearing rock samples was carried out. The results show that various modification measures can effectively control the properties, and realize "hard-rock softening or soft-rock hardening" by changing the physical and mechanical parameters of the target rock sample. Compared with the control group, the automatic parameters of rocks deteriorated significantly under different modification measures. The evolution law of carrying energy is similar. However, there are obvious diversity between various modification measures in plastic stage and post-peaking phase stage, which provides favorable conditions for rock burst prevention. Based on this, an adaptive modification control system was constructed. At the same time, filling materials is considered to increase the energy of post-peaking phase (non newtonian fluid: energy-absorbing materials), and further slow down the intensity of released energy within post-peaking phase stage. Because rock burst is characterized by rapid release of energy, non newtonian fluid has a good absorption effect on high-speed impact force. Therefore, in the design test, the effect of non newtonian fluid is realized by applying a high loading rate, and the evaluation of energy absorption effect of bearing rock samples filled with non newtonian fluid in borehole is considered.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO