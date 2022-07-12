ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplar Bluff, MO

Poplar Bluff man convicted on drug trafficking charge

kzimksim.com
 1 day ago

A Poplar Bluff man is facing a possibility of over six decades in prison following his conviction on multiple charges. Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor reports that 34-year-old Kenny Jackson has been convicted on felony charges of...

kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfmo.com

Ironton Woman Faces Several Charges

(Ironton, MO) An Ironton woman, Amanda Collins, is facing charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a weapon or possession of a weapon and a felony controlled substance, endangering the welfare of child involving drugs, and possession of controlled substance. Police reports show Iron County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant on a residence inside the city of Ironton Sunday, July 10th. Collins's residence was searched and multiple firearms and Methamphetamine was located.
IRONTON, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Oregon County Sheriff Arrests July 4 – 10, 2022

On 07/05/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Seth W Brown of Thayer on an Oregon County Warrant driving while revoked/suspended-1st offense, class D misdemeanor. He was released on 07/05/2022 after posting $100.00 cash bond. On 07/05/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Caitlin Parnell of Alton on an...
OREGON COUNTY, MO
kzimksim.com

Two arrested in Butler County for drug charges

Two Poplar Bluff men were arrested for drug related charges Saturday night in Butler County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 32-year-old Dustin Dunn and 26-year-old Philip Dunn were both charged with felony possession of a controlled substance for meth and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Philip Dunn had additional charges of failure to drive on the right half of the road and not wearing a seatbelt. They were taken to the Butler County jail on a 24 hour hold and released.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
kzimksim.com

Suspect charged in connection to murder

A suspect has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting. Sikeston Department of Public Safety reports that a 16-year-old Charleston boy was charged Friday with first degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem from the July 3rd shooting death of Sh’Tyana Ingram at a gas station in Sikeston. Officials say that the investigation is ongoing and the teen remains in custody at the Mississippi County Juvenile Detention Center.
SIKESTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Butler County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
County
Butler County, MO
Poplar Bluff, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kzimksim.com

Poplar Bluff PD seeking man accused of stealing

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is seeking a man who is wanted on a warrant for Stealing $750 or More. 23-year-old Austin Turner is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Turner weighs 175 lbs and is 5′8″. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
Kait 8

Woman arrested in connection with Paragould missing man

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould woman on suspicion of battery following the disappearance of her boyfriend. Early Tuesday morning, Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for Carl Dennis Shye. Several hours later, ASP inactivated the alert after he was found alive. Tuesday afternoon, police arrested Shye’s...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Sheriff speaks out after house fire

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A northeast Arkansas sheriff is speaking out after a suspect set his home on fire. The situation was made known on Monday afternoon after Region 8 News spoke to Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell. According to Arkansas State Police, Bryan Keith Rogers, of Biggers, threw...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluff#Poplar#Sentencing#Drug Trafficking#Marijuana#The Semo Drug Task Force
KFVS12

New Madrid Co. couple found dead in home

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - The town of Gideon in New Madrid County, Missouri is small - so it wasn’t shocking when the Gideon Police Department got called to a house for a wellness check when a resident was worried about their neighbors. Chris Hensley, the Chief Deputy of New...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

2 heat-related deaths reported in Gideon, Mo.

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - Gideon police were called to a home in town to conduct a well-being check on Saturday night, July 9. Police said when they got into the home a couple in their 50s was found dead. Foul play is not suspected. According to New Madrid County Sheriff’s...
GIDEON, MO
Kait 8

String of break-ins leaves community on edge

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -A dangerous summer trend that could leave you at risk has the Paragould Police Department asking for your help. Over the weekend of July 9, and July 10, the Paragould Police Department received calls of 6-7 different car break-in reports. This continues a trend that Paragould Police...
PARAGOULD, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kbsi23.com

New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department adds K9

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KBSI) – The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department has a new member with four paws. K9 Fenrir is a 21-month-old Dutch shepherd who is trained intensively on searching for individuals of interest and articles. His handler is K9 Deputy Hise. K9 Fenrir is also trained...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Dangerous intersection causes concern in Gordonville

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Center Junction construction project made the intersection of Highway K and Route 25 a detour route. More traffic flowed through, so a temporary traffic signal was put in to help manage the additional drivers. When the detour was no longer necessary, the signals were...
GORDONVILLE, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for 19 Missouri Counties

West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

MERS/Goodwill’s adult high schools changing Missouri lives and communities

Missouri’s four accredited tuition-free high schools for adults are changing lives and communities, says Dr. Eric Knost, the incoming superintendent of the MERS Goodwill Excel Centers. Hundreds of students 21 and older have graduated from these schools since the doors opened a few years ago. Knost says the centers can be found in Springfield, St. Louis, Poplar Bluff and Columbia.
MISSOURI STATE
kzimksim.com

Endangered Person Advisory – Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department – Mary Ruth Blevins

The Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred on Rt WW in Campbell at 11:00 AM on Thursday. 50 year-old Mary Blevins was involved in a domestic dispute with 29-year-old Michael Kinder that involved weapons three days prior to her last contact with her mother. Kinder is considered a suspect in this investigation. Blevins is a white, female, 5′ 4″, 110 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Kinder is a white, male, 5′ 10″, 185 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes. A Black 2002 Ford Mustang bearing Missouri license plate RF1Z1G is involved. The vehicle has a primer color hood. The location and direction of travel are unknown. Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Dunklin County Sheriff’s Department at 573-888-2409.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

2 heat-related deaths reported in New Madrid Co., Mo.

Officers say a disturbance inside the Westport Ale House building spilled outside and shots were fired. Small earthquake reported in Franklin County, Ill. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.2 earthquake registered .8 miles southwest of West City early Sunday evening. The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 7/11. Updated: 13 hours...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff to add more parking

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will add more parking after crews demolish an old MRI building. According to a release from the VA, construction work began June 30 with the fencing off and closure of affected areas to maintain visitor and employee safety, including both outside and inside the main facility.
POPLAR BLUFF, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy