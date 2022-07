The Dallas Mavericks’ summer league squad has a shot to grab their first win in Las Vegas on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns. The team features Jaden Hardy, the 37th pick from the 2022 NBA Draft, and Moses Wright, who signed a two-way contract with Dallas in the 2021-22 season. The Mavs will evaluate 14 players on the summer roster to help determine who will make it back for training camp in the fall.

