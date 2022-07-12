Talking the Tropics With Mike: Disorganized storminess continues near the Gulf Coast

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

A weak upper level (at about 30,000 feet) trough of low pressure has “pinched off” over the Gulf of Mexico born from an upper level trough that moved across the Lower 48 last week. This kind of scenario can - & might - lead to surface low pressure development which is usually a pretty gradual process. The European model has been the most robust though seems to have “cooled” in recent model runs while the GFS has generally been the weakest. The UKMET has been somewhere in-between but has been trending weaker - more of a persistent trough of low pressure - in recent model runs. Given the GFS vs. Euro in the tropics over the past 12-18 months, I’m leaning toward little significant surface development at this time. It also appears any surface low will be close to land which would likely hinder overall development. But if a cluster/complex of t’storms can develop & became sustained then surface development would be more probable & there are some signs of low pressure west/southwest of Panama City just off the Fl. Panhandle coast. In any case - this will be an area to watch this week & whether or not a true low or tropical system forms, there will be periods of very heavy rain - including the I-10 corridor - along & near the Gulf Coast through at least the end of the week.

In addition... a stalled front is stretched out across the Northwest Atlantic from roughly the Carolina’s northeastward for hundreds of miles this week. We’ll watch that feature for possible surface low pressure development that could try to become tropical. Current indications are that any surface low would have a tendency to move northeast along the front away from the U.S.

Wind shear:

The location of development of tropical systems in July since 1851 generally favors the NW Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico & far Western Atlantic:

Saharan dust spreads west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve had several large dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

2022 names..... “Danielle” is the next name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years). Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). In fact, this year’s list of names is rather infamous with “Charley”, “Frances”, “Jeanne” & “Ivan” retired from the ‘04 list (all hit Fl.) & “Matthew” was retired in 2016. The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

East Atlantic:

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

SE U.S. surface map:

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

Caribbean:

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

The East Pacific:

“Darby” formed Sunday & rapidly intensified into a Cat. 4 hurricane while moving west over open water - no threat to land this week. Darby should rather quickly & steadily weaken by late week into the weekend when it’ll be steered by the trade winds & staying south of Hawaii as a weak tropical depression or possibly degenerating into an open trough or post-tropical low.

West Pacific IR satellite:

Global tropical activity:

