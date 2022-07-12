ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Man injured in chest after incident in north Topeka

By Courtney Gehrke
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a violent attack in north Topeka Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of northeast Gordon around 3:15 a.m., according to a release. Officers found a man on the ground with an injury to his chest. A Topeka Police Lieutenant said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

27 News called the TPD Watch Commander to learn more, but very few details were available by 7 a.m. Tuesday. Topeka Police are aware of the type of violent attack, but cannot release that information at this time, according to the watch commander.

This investigation is ongoing.

KSNT News

KSNT News

