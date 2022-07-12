ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

A heat advisory was issued for South Texas. Here's how long the hot weather could last.

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 1 day ago
A heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi for most of South Texas Monday afternoon.

Due to a combination of above-normal temperatures and high humidity, maximum heat indices of 110 to 114 could be possible in Corpus Christi and its surrounding areas, according to the NWS in Corpus Christi.

The area's heat advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. The NWS suggests taking breaks and drinking plenty of water if working or playing outside today.

High temperatures will continue on Tuesday, with a heat index as high as 111 in Corpus Christi. Nights will be mostly clear with lows in the high 70s.

A hazardous weather outlook from the NWA stated heat advisories will likely be needed for parts of South Texas on Tuesday.

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday through Friday. The weekend is expected to be mostly clear or sunny with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the high 70s through Sunday.

According to a long range forecast from the NWS, there is a 50-60% chance South Texas will experience above-normal heat throughout July and a 40-50% chance of above-normal heat through September.

Cooling centers

For those trying to escape the heat, the city of Corpus Christi has cooling centers available to the public from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

  • Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road
  • Garden Senior Center, 5325 Greely Drive
  • Lindale Senior Center, 3135 Swantner Drive
  • La Retama Central Public Library, 805 Comanche Street
  • Anita W. & W.T. Neyland Public Library, 1230 Carmel Parkway
  • Ben F. McDonald Public Library, 4044 Greenwood Drive
  • Owen R. Hopkins Public Library, 3202 McKinzie Road
  • Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library, 5930 Brockhampton Street

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will allow people going to cooling centers to ride fare-free. The CCRTA says to tell the bus operator you're traveling to the nearest cooling center. For more go to www.ccrta/org.

Pools and splash pads

City pools, splash pads and fountains are open and free to all. Children under eight must be supervised by an adult at all times.

Pools and water features

  • Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive
  • Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway
  • H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street
  • Bayfront Park Fountain, 1309 North Shoreline Boulevard

According to a release from the city, West Guth Pool, Greenwood Pool, Oso Pool, Lindale Park Splash Pad, Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad are closed.

Comments / 15

Jill Biden's Taco
1d ago

Hot weather lasts from may thru October down here. Guess what? It'll be that way next year too, and the next and the next and the next. Toughen up America!

Reply
6
Light Speed
1d ago

As a neighbor suggested, stay indoors from 11:00 a.m. until November 15th. 😛

Reply(1)
9
 

