Florida South Babe Ruth League Tournaments this week in Sarasota

By Dennis Maffezzoli, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 1 day ago
SARASOTA – The 2022 Florida South 13-Under 14-U and 15-U Babe Ruth Tournament will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Sarasota Babe Ruth League, off Fruitville Road.

Sarasota has a team in all three brackets.

In 15U, Sarasota is in the Orange Pool and has pool play games at 10:30 a.m. Thursday against East Orange, 1 p.m. Friday against Buckingham and 11:30 a.m Saturday against Leesburg.

Teams in the Green Pool are Lakeland Highlands, Lutz, St. Petersburg Northwest and Okeechobee.

In 14U, Sarasota is in the Yellow Pool and has games at 1 p.m. Thursday against Key West, 8 a.m. Friday against Phipps Park and 9 a.m. Saturday against Bartow.

Teams in the Blue Pool are Belleview, Winter Park, Lutz and Fort Myers.

The winners of the pools in the 15U and 14U play at 9 a.m. Sunday to determine the Florida South state champion.

The six teams in 13U will compete in double-elimination bracket play beginning Thursday. Sarasota plays Altamonte Springs at 10:30 a.m. Thursday with the winner facing East Lake at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Other teams in the 13U are Winter Park, Lutz and Ocala. The championship game is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday with an if necessary game slated for 11:30 a.m.

Dennis Maffezzoli is the deputy sports editor for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and chief reporter for Sarasota Herald-Tribune and HTpreps covering Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties. Support local journalism by subscribing.

