From Algonac to Manhattan: Jennifer Rochon confirmed as New York judge

Hailing from Algonac, Jennifer Rochon makes her way as the newest district court judge for the southern district of New York.

Growing up, Rochon thought she would follow in her father’s footsteps and become a math teacher. However, she found it fascinating how legal precedents fit together like puzzle pieces. After graduating from the University of Michigan and completing two years in the Peace Corp, Rochon went to New York for law school.

“I thought of all the good things that the law can do for people and how it can make a difference in people’s lives,” she said.

Rochon was recommended for the district court judge position by New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, with the support of New York Senator Chuck Schumer. President Joe Biden signed Rochon’s commission on June 13.

“Judges have an important role in society in terms of making sure people get a full and fair process,” Rochon said. “As a litigator, I experienced that in advocating for my clients, but I always thought it would be fantastic to be able to be in a position to make sure people receive that type of process.”

Rochon said receiving this position is an honor.

Before being confirmed as a judge, Rochon was a litigation partner for the Kramer Levin Naftalis and Frankel LLP law firm in New York. Since 2013, she was the first general counsel of the Girl Scouts. At both of those positions, Rochon said her focus was on advocating for her clients and ensuring them the best legal representation possible. Her focus will be different now that she is working as a judge.

“As a judge, you’re not representing a client, you’re not loyal to a client,” Rochon said. “Instead, you’re loyal to the law and in that respect, you do what the law requires and make sure people get a just process.”

Rochon said she never imagined she would get this position when she was younger. She said other Algonac residents should take whatever opportunity comes their way.

“If you do what you love and just keep reaching higher and higher, you will obtain whatever it was you set out to get,” she said.

Rochon will be seeing federal civil and criminal cases. Her courtroom and chambers are located in downtown Manhattan.

