This fight over reproductive services is not over: City Rep. Alexsandra Annello

Tuesday, after hours of public testimony, the El Paso City Council ignored the will of the people and voted down a resolution that would have provided much needed security for residents who will seek abortion care and other reproductive services. I want to thank the many residents who came out to support Item 3 Tuesday morning and afternoon. I want those people to know I will continue to advocate for you on council and support you however I can. This fight is not over.

It is disappointing to hear comments from City Manager Tommy Gonzalez and Mayor Oscar Leaser stating their own belief that we as a city do not have the authority to set our own priorities or determine how our resources will be used. Item 3, if passed, would not supersede state law, but would determine how the City of El Paso would deprioritize enforcement of the abortion ban so that staff and local police can focus on keeping our communities safe. The City of El Paso should not be used as a tool of surveillance against persons seeking reproductive health care. I am extremely disappointed in Mayor Lesser for breaking the July 5 tie, allowing women and health care providers to continue to live in fear of what will come next in the criminalization of abortion.

I’m proud that our council supported our initiative to create a non-discrimination ordinance that will protect reproductive decisions, but there is so much more we must do. Our role as local government is to ensure that our communities are safe, and that includes access to the health care they need to thrive. We cannot stand idly by while our state and our federal government continue to fail our communities, undermining bodily autonomy, and putting lives at risk – especially because we know it is Black, Indigenous, people of color, working families, and our trans and queer neighbors that are harmed most by these restrictions. We have tools available to us as a City Council to put forward proactive policies to protect abortion access and I urge my colleagues to support future efforts.

This is not the end

This is not the end of our work and I will do everything in my power to continue pushing for these protections, including working with our District Attorney to join other Texas DAs who have pledged not to prosecute those seeking or providing abortions, allocate funding to support people who will have to travel out of state to access abortions, and work with our newly formed Women's Commission to ensure all El Pasoans are protected, have the most up to date information, and can easily find and access the care they need.

Together, we must ensure everyone has the reproductive health care they need. We aren’t truly free unless we can control our own bodies, lives, and futures.