Alexandria, LA

Qualifying for Nov. 8 elections set for next week; here are important dates to know

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
 1 day ago
Qualifying for Nov. 8 elections opens next week, so here are some dates you need to know.

Qualifying begins on July 20 and ends July 22 for the slate of state, parish and local races. Campaign signs already are popping up around the area, including those for former Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy that appeared scattered around the city on Sunday.

The Alexandria mayoral race is just one race in a full slate scheduled for November. Also on the ballot will be all Rapides Parish School Board seats, Alexandria City Council seats in districts 2 and 4, as well as an at-large seat, and a special election for Rapides Parish Police Jury District D to fill the unexpired term of the late Theodore Fountaine Jr.

Mayoral and council/aldermen races also will be held in Ball, Boyce, Forest Hill, Glenmora, Lecompte, McNary and Woodworth. Ball, Boyce, Glenmora and Forest Hill residents will vote for police chiefs, too.

Among the local and parish races in Rapides Parish will be state races for U.S. Senator and the 5th Congressional District, as well as seats on the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal seat and Public Service Commission.

The deadline to register to vote in person, by mail or at an Office of Motor Vehicles location is Oct. 11, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's office. Early voting will take place from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 with the exception of Sunday, Oct. 30.

Here's some other dates to keep in mind:

  • Deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Oct. 18.
  • Deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 4 by 4:30 p.m. for anyone other than military or overseas voters.
  • Deadline for an absentee ballot to be received by a registrar of voters office is Nov. 7 by 4:30 p.m. for anyone other than military or overseas voters.

