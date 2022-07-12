ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard welcome third baby boy, reveal name

By Nika Shakhnazarova
 1 day ago
The couple announced the arrival of their third baby boy and revealed his sweet name. Getty Images

Reality TV star Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard announced the arrival of their third baby boy on Monday.

The former “Counting On” star revealed the news on the pair’s website and even unveiled their baby boy’s special name.

“‘Freddy’ Frederick Michael Dillard is here! He was born 7/7/2022 at 5:16 pm weighing 7lbs. 6oz. and is 20 inches long,” they wrote.

“Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God,'” the couple added.

The name is doubly special for the pair “since it’s Derick’s name with ‘Fre’ added to the front, to make ‘Fre-derick,'” they explained.

“Similarly, Derick’s name is a variation of his late dad’s name, Rick, that his parents created by adding ‘de’ to the front of Rick to spell, ‘de’-‘rick,’ literally meaning son ‘of’ (de) Rick,” they went on.

“We were excited to settle on the name Frederick and incorporate both Derick’s and his dad’s name, by just adding ‘Fre’ to the beginning of Derick’s name.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZP78_0gci8HJB00
Jill and Derick shared a sweet image of their newborn son, Frederick, on Monday.

Jill and Derick are also proud parents to boys Israel, 7, and Samuel, 5.

The pair revealed Frederick came early — just one day before his older brother Samuel’s birthday.

“So we had our planned C-section a bit before originally planned,” they wrote. “Both Jill and Frederick are healthy and are enjoying bonding while we look forward to bringing him home from the hospital soon!”

Frederick is the couple’s rainbow baby after Jill suffered a miscarriage in October 2021.

The couple wed on June 21, 2014, just three months after Derick proposed. The pair were also quick to announce their first pregnancy, revealing they were expecting only eight weeks after saying their “I do’s.”

