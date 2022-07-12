ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Upcoming Events as of July 11

Kingsport Times-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Upcoming Events list is a public service of the Times News. Email sports@timesnews.net, fax listing information to (423) 392-1385 or contact the Sports Department evenings at (423) 392-1323 or 1-800-251-0328, ext. 4323. Include sport, dates, deadlines, location and contact information. Baseball. • FUN FEST BASEBALL SKILLS CAMP, for...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Fun Fest is just around the corner

KINGSPORT — The streets of Kingsport will soon come alive with parade floats, painted trash cans, chalk art, food trucks, hot air balloons, fireworks and more. This summer marks the 41st year of Fun Fest in the Model City. The community festival kicks off this weekend and continues through...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

What is there to do at Fun Fest?

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fun Fest is set to kick off from July 15-23. Before the festivities, however, there are multiple events planned that lead up to the event. News Channel 11 compiled a list of every Fun Fest-related activity starting on July 11. Pre-Fun Fest. Trash Barrel Paint-In.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Dozens attend Fun Fest Trash Barrel Paint-In in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dozens showed up at the Fun Fest Trash Barrel Paint-In to paint more than 400 trash barrels for the upcoming festival. People of all sorts of ages gathered at the Allandale Mansion in Kingsport Tuesday to prepare the barrels for the nine-day festival. The barrel...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bristol, TN approves 170-home Fox Meadows expansion

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite opposition from many residents, the Bristol, Tennessee City Council moved forward with approving the necessary re-zonings and annexations for a 170-home expansion to the Fox Meadows neighborhood. The council voted unanimously on second reading to re-zone two adjoined properties neighboring Fox Meadows. Developer Ardent Property Group expressed to the council […]
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport, TN
Sports
City
Bristol, TN
WJHL

Hunter T’s Chicken Shack to close Saturday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fried chicken business located across from the Tri-Cities Airport is closing down Saturday. Staff at Hunter T’s Chicken Shack, a drive-thru located in the 2300 block of Tennessee Route 75 in Blountville, Tennessee, told News Channel 11 that Friday would be the business’s last day of operation.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Alaine Rae (Case) Shubert

Alaine Rae (Case) Shubert met her Savior, Jesus, her husband, Bill, her son, Jimmy, and her grandson, Jonathan, at the gates of Heaven on July 10th, 2022. Born on April 23rd, 1934, in Tempest Branch, Dickenson County, Virginia, Alaine was married to Bill Shubert on May 24, 1956, in Gate City, Va. They lived in Illinois, Japan, Colorado, Greece, and Texas, before resettling in Blountville, Tn. She was preceded in eternal life by her husband, Bill, her son, Jimmy, her grandson, Jonathan, her parents, James and Vadney Case, three brothers, three sisters and a niece. She is survived by one sister, Janet Rachel of Bristol, Tn, her daughter, Teana Weems (Reggie) and her son, Craig Shubert (Donna), all of Johnson City, Tn; two granddaughters, Stephanie Kollock (Roger) of Broken Arrow, OK and Angela Scalf (Charlie) of Johnson City, Tn., eleven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Alaine was born again on May 1, 1977, at Gunnings Baptist Church in Blountville under the preaching of J.W. Depew, where she maintained her membership. She was a lifetime homemaker, excellent cook, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and loved very much by her family. A memorial service will be held at East Lawn Funeral Home in Kingsport this Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 2 pm with pastors Bob Ferguson, Danny Rachel, Reggie Weems officiating, and Damon Depew providing music. A graveside service will immediately follow. John Bell, Jerry Moody, Tim Rachel, Charlie Scalf, Josiah Scalf, Adam Sherwood, James Sherwood and Mark Sherwood will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Owens and Charles Rachel. The family wishes to thank Dr. Keith Cook for a lifetime of service, and Ballad Hospice for its kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made in memory of her grandson to the Jonathan Weems Addiction Recovery Fund at Heritage Baptist Church, 1512 John Exum Parkway, Johnson City, 37604.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
elizabethton.com

Why I Love Carter County

I was born and raised in Elizabethton. As a lifelong Carter County resident, husband, father, local small business owner, and coach, I am honored to call Carter County my home. I grew up in Lynn Valley with my parents, Randal and Kim Lewis, and my sister, Andrea Lewis. I attended Hunter Elementary and Unaka High School where I was a member of the basketball, baseball, and golf teams. After graduating high school with honors, I attended King College on a baseball scholarship and later transferred to Walters State Community College where I received my degree in Production Horticulture. For the past eight years, I have operated a local lawn care, landscaping, and hardscapes business. In May 2022, I was elected as the Republican Nominee for Carter County Trustee. My wife, Brittany, and I currently live in Lynn Valley with our children, Gracie, Carter, and Millie, and are members at Southside Christian Church.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James Roger Sluss, Sr.

CASTLEWOOD, VA –James Roger Sluss, Sr. was born on April 29, 1948, at Holston Valley Memorial Hospital in Kingsport, TN to the late Willard Hobart and Elma Ruth Wampler Sluss of Castlewood, VA. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by grandparents, Jonathan H. Sluss and Nannie Belle Johnson Sluss, Singleton Candler Wampler and Goldie Gibson Wampler; along with his brother, Stephen Russell Sluss; brother-in-law Eugene Fields; and sister-in-law Freda Sluss.
CASTLEWOOD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls And Boys#Youth Day#Volunteers#Upcoming Events#The Times News#The Sports Department#Wheelhouse Print Design#Jones Sports Management#Milligan Faculty
Kingsport Times-News

'Scorcher' to return to Volunteer Speedway in September

Volunteer Speedway promoter Vic Hill announced Tuesday the $12,000-to-win XR+ and Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series 15th annual “Scorcher” will be held Wednesday, Sept. 14, during Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR race week. The Super Late Models have a $12,000-to-win and $1,000-to-start feature on the 4/10-mile clay oval. The...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

David "Paul" Salyer

KINGSPORT - David "Paul" Salyer, age 82, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from complications during surgery. Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Blue Devils, Scrappers win youth World Series titles

Two youth travel baseball teams brought home some heavy hardware recently. The Gate City Blue Devils 14U baseball team won the USSSA 14U Class AA World Series championship by going 6-0 in the championship tournament earlier this month in Kingsport, while the Virginia Scrappers — composed of players from Lee County, Big Stone Gap, Wise and Norton — took the World Series tournament title in the 13U bracket.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Minding Your Business: The casino is learning ground for us all

There’s a lot going on in the Tri-Cities at the moment. Bristol just launched its temporary casino, and Kingsport is preparing to start its week of Fun Fest events. Below are a few bits of business and event news that will hopefully offer a little fun. • According to...
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Update: Water service restored in Limestone, Telford

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A water outage is creating complications for Washington County, Tennessee residents in Limestone and Telford on Wednesday. According to a release from the Jonesborough Police Department, the town is aware of the “large water outage” and is working to fix it. Crews were...
LIMESTONE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools introduces new Bluegrass club

This upcoming year, Johnson City Schools will be introducing a new bluegrass club to Liberty Bell and Indian Trail middle schools with hopes to later add a bluegrass course to Science Hill’s curriculum. Susan Lambert is the orchestra teacher for grades 6-12 at Liberty Bell, Indian Trail and Science...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Helen Katherine Tunnell Bailey

ROGERSVILLE - Helen Katherine Tunnell Bailey, age 96, was born to Oliver Lee and Clemmie Joe Russell Tunnell on December 17, 1925. She died at Signature Healthcare of Rogersville, her home for the past six years. Helen lived most of her life in the Tunnell Hill community of Hawkins County. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, David Alfred Bailey, Jr., her parents, and an infant sister.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Blountville teen wins 64-car Mike Bos Shootout

BRISTOL — Tucker Brown defended the home turf with his win in the 64-car Mike Bos Chassis Craft Shootout late Monday night at Bristol Dragway. The 17-year-old from Blountville defeated Junior Dragster racers from all over the country to win the prestigious event. A regular competitor at Thunder Valley, Brown took home the $5,000 check for his efforts.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Abingdon gearing up to host town-wide yard sale in August

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Residents of the Town of Abingdon will soon have a chance to clean out their houses while earning some extra cash with the return of the town-wide yard sale. The yard sale is set to take place on Saturday, August 20 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and spans 8.2 miles. […]
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Ruth Sharp

KINGSPORT - Betty Ruth Sharp, 75, peacefully passed away on July 10, 2022 at her home in Kingsport, Tennessee. The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, July 13 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the First Baptist Church in Church Hill, Tennessee. The funeral will follow at 6:00 PM presided by Reverend Gary Gerhardt and Reverend Dustin Jessee. Music will be provided by Reverend Garry Stuart. Graveside services will occur on the following day, July 14th, at 11:00 AM at the Highland Park Cemetery Croley Addition in Williamsburg, KY.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Whisnant named new West Ridge boy's soccer coach

BLOUNTVILLE — In an email to the Times News on Wednesday, Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski announced that Matt Whisnant has been named the head boy’s soccer coach at West Ridge High School for the 2022-2023 school year. Whisnant is a 1993 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett, where...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

David Crockett HS students received diplomas with a typo, school says

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – In an apparent printer mix-up, the students of David Crockett High School received diplomas with the wrong city listed on them this spring, school officials say. When last year’s seniors crossed the stage and took the piece of paper that they worked four years for, there was one small problem — […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy