Troubled Relationship

‘General Hospital’ alum Steve Burton files for divorce from pregnant wife

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

Steve Burton is officially ending his marriage to estranged wife Sheree Gustin after more than two decades together.

The “General Hospital” alum filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split, TMZ reported Monday. He listed March 1 as the date of separation.

Burton, 52, and Gustin, 47, married in January 1999 and share three children: 18-year-old Makena, 16-year-old Jack and 8-year-old Brooklyn.

The “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” star is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the kids. He also wants the court to terminate either party’s ability to get spousal support once they legally part ways.

A rep for Burton didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

The soap opera actor’s divorce filing comes two months after he accused Gustin of getting pregnant with another man’s baby.

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated,” his Instagram post began. “She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNSg5_0gci80O500
Steve Burton filed for divorce from Sheree Gustin after she allegedly became pregnant with another man’s baby.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X34GJ_0gci80O500
The “General Hospital” alum listed May 1 as the date of separation and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split.

He continued, “We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

Gustin has yet to acknowledge the accusations.

Burton was fired from “General Hospital” in November 2021 after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQEiQ_0gci80O500
They were married for more than two decades.

“I know there’s been a lot of rumors and speculation about me and ‘General Hospital,’ and I wanted you to hear it from me personally,” Burton said in a video at the time.

“Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ has let me go because of the vaccine mandate.”

Burton was a part of the soap series since 1991, playing Jason Morgan on and off for the last 30 years.

