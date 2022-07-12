Jack F. Bollinger Jr

John F. Carroll, 67, of Butler passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. He was born in Warren, Ohio on January 13, 1955 to the late Jack and Ellen Carroll. John was a graduate of Knoch High School Class of 1972 and later went on to serve his country Honorably in the United States Navy. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Above all else he loved spending time with his family. John was the beloved husband of Sandra J. (Wetzel) Carroll since their marriage on August 27, 1976; loving father of Brandi L. Hill and John (Lacey) Carroll; and grandfather of Emma Carroll and Madison Carroll. All services will be held privately through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
