Butler, PA

Jack F. Bollinger Jr

 2 days ago

Jack F. Bollinger Jr, 75, of Slippery Rock passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. He was born in Butler on September 22, 1947 to the late Jack and Jessie (McGinley) Bollinger. Jack graduated from Butler High School and later...

John F. Carroll

John F. Carroll, 67, of Butler passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022. He was born in Warren, Ohio on January 13, 1955 to the late Jack and Ellen Carroll. John was a graduate of Knoch High School Class of 1972 and later went on to serve his country Honorably in the United States Navy. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Above all else he loved spending time with his family. John was the beloved husband of Sandra J. (Wetzel) Carroll since their marriage on August 27, 1976; loving father of Brandi L. Hill and John (Lacey) Carroll; and grandfather of Emma Carroll and Madison Carroll. All services will be held privately through the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
BUTLER, PA
27 First News

David Allen Patterson, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Eleanor Patterson, Wilbert Patterson and stepfather, Harold Powell, on February 11, 1963. David worked in the hospitals and a host of jobs as a cook. David loved being around family, that’s all he talked about. He loved playing...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg brothers carry on family passion for antique automobiles

The Davis brothers of Greensburg would love to open a museum dedicated to antique automobiles. “That would be our retirement dream,” said Dave Davis, 62. He’s the most mechanically gifted of the three local brothers who all own vintage vehicles — an interest inherited from their father, Robert.
GREENSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad Of 15 Dies Two Days After Struck By Lightning

A Pennsylvania father of 15 children, including his foster and adoptive children, has died two days after he was struck by lightning, according to his family. Daryl Ray Lewis, 50, of Dravosburg formerly of Clairton, was struck while repairing his rig that had broken down during a Walshak Trucking of Pittsburgh job in Medina, Ohio on July 6, according to his obituary and a GoFundMe campaign started for the family.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cranberry Community Days Continue

Cranberry Township is continuing its annual Community Days celebration. The 13th annual Crusin Cranberry runs from 4 to 9 p.m. today at the Cranberry Community Park. A first responders volleyball match will take place tomorrow (Friday) from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Community Park Volleyball Court. The entire Community...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Annual Celebration Set For Butler County Collaborative for Families

The public is invited to attend a gathering later this week that spotlights the efforts of a local group. The Butler Collaborative for Families has planned their annual Celebration of Collaboration for Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. A guest speaker will discuss experiences with collaboration in Butler County at...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Alfred

Breed: Terrier, Breed: Mixed Breed (Large) | Sex: Male. Meet Alfred! He came back to Animal Friends after his previous owner could no longer care for him. He is a good boy who just needs a little bit of patience and positive reinforcement to truly shine! Alfred is friendly with everyone he meets and he’s even open to living with another dog, as long as proper introductions are made first. Our staff and volunteers have had fun with Alfred by introducing him to all different types of enrichment activities, and even though he may need some help occasionally to sniff out the treats, it’s a great way to burn some energy! Alfred would love to find a family with kids 13 years or older who are ready to open their hearts and home to a wonderful guy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Baked With Love: Plum resident sells her goods in Monroeville

When it comes to creative business names, Plum resident Nickole Love Nader chose a good one for hers:. And with her shop in Monroeville, Nader hopes to make baking her full-time occupation. She has been doing so for much of her life, starting as a cake decorator with a Dairy...
MONROEVILLE, PA
Best Pittsburgh spots to celebrate National French Fry Day

French fries are a common staple in Pittsburgh cuisine, famously appearing in salads and in Primanti Brothers sandwiches. Some local places are noted for their fries (see: the Potato Patch at Kennywood) but the city has far more options to explore. For National French Fry Day, Pittsburgh City Paper asked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Here are all the events at the 2022 Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix

Start your engines! The Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is back for its 40th anniversary. For those new to the city who may not know, the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix is the largest vintage street race in the United States. But there is a lot more than just the premier race. The festival started Sunday with a sold-out Kick-Off Rallye — a competitive, mystery course in Houston, Washington County — and runs through July 24 this year, featuring two weekends of racing and plenty of automobile-themed events in between. Each event is ticketed individually.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Man Flown To Hospital After Butler Twp. Motorcycle Crash

One man was flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center after a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening in Butler Township. The accident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Route 422/Route 8 interchange. Police say 69-year-old William Reges of Butler was speeding when entered the Route 8 North exit-ramp from Route 422...
BUTLER, PA
Where to play pickleball in Pittsburgh and why it’s the hottest sport around

You would think that Pittsburgh, world-famous for Heinz products and renowned for its annual Picklesburgh fest, would be all over pickleball, the hottest sport around. A combo of tennis, ping pong and badminton, the wildly popular and often addictive game is easy for all to learn, from kids to seniors. It’s also highly social since it mostly involves doubles play. And it’s a great exercise that isn’t as physically demanding as tennis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
True Crime Presentation: A Murder In Wampum

Follow the twists and turns during a true crime presentation that will spotlight a century old murder mystery. A MURDER IN WAMPUM “The 1918 Slaying of William Cassler” will be presented by Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler next week. The True Crime Presentation will be held on Wednesday,...
WAMPUM, PA
Local college’s women’s basketball coach dies

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – A local college is mourning the passing of their very successful women’s basketball coach of eight years. According to a press release, Bobby McGraw of Slippery Rock University (SRU) passed away unexpectedly on Sunday. “We are heartbroken to share the news of Bobby’s...
BASD Files Amicus Brief In PIAA Right To Know Case

While there is no resolution to Butler’s lawsuit against the PIAA, the district will be submitting their support for the high school sports legislative body to be subject to right to know laws. The district solicitor asked the board for approval to submit an Amicus Brief with the Pennsylvania...
BUTLER, PA
The Shotgun/Throwdown: Mountaineer fans set to take over the former Heinz Field as West Virginia sells out allotment of Backyard Brawl tickets

Welcome, By-Godders, to The Shotgun/Throwdown, WVU’s best place for sports links, information, sophomoric humor and daily distractions. On Sunday night, there was a report from 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi that Heinz Field is no more. According to Fillipponi, Kraft-Heinz has said “no thanks” to the naming rights of the stadium moving forward, opening the Pittsburgh stadium up for a new name for the first time since it was built in 2001.
NFL
College invests $1 Million campus improvements

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Westminster College is investing more than $1 million in campus improvements this summer through campus beautification projects, new athletic and student spaces, and various renovations and refreshes. “We continue to improve our campus facilities so that our students, faculty, staff and guests will have the best experience...
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
Female Driver Uninjured in Chippewa Township Crash

(Photo taken by Ashley Inman and used with her permission) (Chippewa Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Chippewa Township Police responded to an accident at 3:45 PM Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Route 51 and Darlington Road according to Beaver County 9-1-1. A female driver hit the traffic post, knocking out the traffic lights, necessitating the road to be closed until almost 5 PM. The driver wasn’t injured. Traffic was backed up following the accident. As of 7:45 AM Wednesday morning 9-1-1 said the traffic lights were still out in the area near GetGo.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

