ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Tides selling 50-cent hot dogs, popcorn for Turn Back the Clock Night

WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey'll play as their original moniker, the...

www.wavy.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Popcorn#Tides#Soft Drinks#Clock#Food Drink
geardiary

A Reminder: Buying a Massage Gun Shouldn’t Mean That You Have to Break the Bank!

We received a pitch for a massage gun that clocked in at a jaw-droppingly cheap $26.31 (or as low as $22.10 if you buy in bulk!). In an email to me, Judie questioned whether a massage gun that cheap could possibly be effective. While we plan to review this inexpensive massage gun to see how it does, I pointed out that while $26 does seem overly cheap, the reality is that a massage gun is a relatively simple device that probably shouldn’t cost $300 and up, either!
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

This Time-Saving Coffee Maker Turns Skeptics Into ‘Keurig Believers’ & It’s 54% Off

Click here to read the full article. For coffee lovers everywhere, it’s a daily struggle to be disciplined and not race to the nearest Starbucks every morning. And, if you’re trying hard to save pennies for all of the summer sales happening now, making coffee at home is your best bet. But, how many times have you bought a coffee maker and been disappointed by the taste of your coffee? If you haven’t found an at-home brewer that makes the hottest and tastiest cup every morning, let us fill you in on a secret: You don’t want to miss this...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy