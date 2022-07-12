ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News man charged after crash kills 4 in Georgia

WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

A Newport News man has been charged with four counts of...

www.wavy.com

WTVR CBS 6

2 arrested in Virginia after man robbed as he lay on ground

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Virginia have arrested two people in connection with a shooting in which they say the pair robbed a man as he lay on the ground dying. Newport News police said Robert Freeman, 32, of Hampton, was arrested on Monday for his role in a July 5 robbery and shooting that killed Dominic Thompson, 34, the Daily Press of Newport News reported. The second suspect, Adrian Demetrice Williams, 38, was arrested Friday, police said.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

2 arrested, accused of child neglect following toddler's death in York

WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. 2 arrested, accused of child neglect following toddler’s …. Car thefts on the rise, thieves using new tactic …. Success Story: Man’s windshield wipers fixed after …. Congresswoman Elaine Luria front and center for final …. Man sentenced to 25 years in...
YORK COUNTY, VA
counton2.com

Elderly Georgia couple found shot dead in bed, son arrested

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) – A 55-year-old Ware County man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his mother and her partner. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the elderly Waycross couple was found dead in their bed on Monday. The GBI said a relative called law...
WAYCROSS, GA
WAVY News 10

Woman pleads guilty to COVID-19 loan fraud; Hampton couple involved

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to COVID-19 loan fraud this week, in a case that also involved a couple from Hampton. Court documents state that 44-year-old Nikki Mitchum was part of a conspiracy to fraudulently get Economic Injury Disaster loans (EISL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. These loans were supposed to help small businesses pay for expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mitchum, who is from Stockbridge, Georgia, worked with Malik and Jenna Mitchum, of Hampton, Virginia, to submit the fraudulent claims for the Cares Act loans, for businesses they falsely said were struggling because of the pandemic.
HAMPTON, VA
WJBF

14 suspects charged in alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WJBF) – 14 people have been charged in an alleged drug trafficking conspiracy in South Georgia. According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, all 14 defendants are charged with Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine, and a quantity of Heroin […]
GEORGIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Berkley Bridge closed to check for evidence, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police blocked off westbound I-264 on Tuesday at the Berkley Bridge in Norfolk to check for possible evidence as part of a criminal investigation. Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya didn’t elaborate on which investigation the possible evidence was tied to, or if anything was found.
NORFOLK, VA

