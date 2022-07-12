Newport News man charged after crash kills 4 in Georgia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to COVID-19 loan fraud this week, in a case that also involved a couple from Hampton. Court documents state that 44-year-old Nikki Mitchum was part of a conspiracy to fraudulently get Economic Injury Disaster loans (EISL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. These loans were supposed to help small businesses pay for expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mitchum, who is from Stockbridge, Georgia, worked with Malik and Jenna Mitchum, of Hampton, Virginia, to submit the fraudulent claims for the Cares Act loans, for businesses they falsely said were struggling because of the pandemic.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO