New York City, NY

Suspect sought in stabbings of 3 homeless men: NYPD

By AJ Jondonero, Anthony DiLorenzo
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a man wanted in a series of stabbing attacks against men experiencing homelessness , according to the NYPD.

Detectives said they believe the suspect began targeting homeless people a week ago and has continued to do so twice in recent days.

The suspect stabbed a 59-year-old man sleeping on a bench on Madison Avenue near East 49th Street at around 10 p.m. on Friday, police said. The suspect struck again Monday morning, police said, stabbing a 28-year-old man resting at Stanley Isaac Playground along the FDR Drive at around 3:30 a.m.

The victims in both attacks were taken to a hospital. Police described their conditions as stable.

Mayor Eric Adams called the attacker “unconscionable.”

“We have a few leads and we will catch the person responsible,” he said.

Investigators believe the same man is behind a similar attack a week ago on July 5, when a 34-year-old man sleeping inside Hudson River Park and was viciously ambushed around 3 a.m. The victim stumbled to get help, collapsed near the West Side Highway and died, police said.

All of the victims were stabbed in the stomach, according to investigators. No words were exchanged between the suspect and victims before the attacks, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing an “Innocence Project” sweatshirt while riding a Citi Bike shortly after the deadly stabbing on July 5, per police and surveillance video.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

